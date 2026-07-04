Thembinkosi Mthembu's latest character, Banzi Dhlomo, in The Four of Us, has failed to impress his fans

Mthembu previously starred in Homecoming as a police officer and traditional healer, Sifiso

Homecoming fans recently compared his latest role to his polygamist character in the Mzansi Wethu telenovela

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Former 'Homecoming' star Thembinkosi Mthembu's role in 'The Four of Us' gets dragged. Images: ThembinkosiMthembu

Source: Instagram

Homecoming fans are not impressed by Thembinkosi Mthembu's new role in The Four of Us as Banzi Dhlomo.

Mthembu recently made headlines when he dumped Mzansi Wethu's telenovela Homecoming as Sifiso for the eTV show.

A soapie fan @thisizsibzz revealed on his X account on Thursday, 2 July 2026, that he wishes Mthembu had never left Homecoming.

"I wish Thembinkosi Mthembu never left Homecoming," he wrote.

Social media user @b_d_also shared on his X account on Friday, 3 July 2026, that he's not impressed by Mthembu's latest haircut for his latest role

"And that bloody haircut is driving me nuts!" he said.

Homecoming fans slam Mthembu's role in The Four of Us

@Vuyiswa_Msweli commented:

"I hate it so much. Why did they do that to Shobane yesterday was worse."

@MbamboPhiloh replied:

"It is stressing me out ayboooooo that hair cut kanti yini ngempela," (What's going on with the haircut).

@UppityAfrican_ wrote:

"Omg yes! I like him bald."

@Mahlasedy said:

"We were watching Homecoming because of him. Now, on this show, people are watching because of Sdumo and Sindi; he will never be the center of this show."

@thisiz_sibzzz replied:

"He is a background actor, it's so sad."

@jabs_unfiltered wrote:

"He needs to go back and be resurrected Days of our Lives style …kuyabhedza lapha (it's not going well) and where he went ayi khona akuhambi kahle."

@thisiz_sibzzz reacted:

"Makabuye sana, (he must come back). Terrible things are happening there ."

@siyasinivasan commented:

"Sana, he barely has lines on these episodes. I think this is one of those bad decisions you make in a while in your career."

@iamchumisa wrote:

"Like if it was about him leaving the show, they could’ve gotten another actor to replace him. For example, Kwenzo Ngcobo or any other actor. To kill off Sfiso really ruined the show. Zethu and Shobane have zero chemistry, plus all the other storylines are just not it."

@thisiz_sibzzz said:

"They missed Sana, the show is terrible right now. He was the plot."

@thato_matlaila_ responded:

"I thought it was just me."

@mohlala_miriam responded:

"It’s so irritating to the eye hle."

@teetubeni said:

"He's giving Tyler Perry."

@ngo_majola replied:

"Yho! Cela bam’gunde imbhunculu once."

Thembinkosi Mthembu played Sifiso in Homecoming before joining 'The Four of Us'. Images: MzansiWethu

Source: Twitter

Thembinkosi Mthembu receives flowers from his real-life daughter after his Homecoming exit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that an emotional Thembinkosi Mthembu got flowers from his daughter on the set of Homecoming.

Mthembu recently surprised his fans when he bid farewell to the Mzansi Wethu telenovela as Sifiso.

Viewers of the telenovela commented on the behind-the-scenes clip on social media on Saturday, 20 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News