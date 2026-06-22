An emotional Thembinkosi Mthembu gets flowers from his daughter on the set of Homecoming

Mthembu recently surprised his fans when he bid farewell to the Mzansi Wethu telenovela as Sifiso

Viewers of the telenovela commented on the behind-the-scenes clip on social media on Saturday, 20 June 2026

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Thembinkosi Mthembu receives flowers behind the scenes of 'Homecoming' from his real-life daughter. Images: MzansiWethu

Source: Twitter

Award-winning actor Thembinkosi Mthembu recently sparked an online debate when his real-life daughter joined him on the set of Homecoming to give him flowers behind the scenes.

Mthembu recently made headlines when he joined eTV's upcoming TV show The Four of Us to portray the role of Banzi Dhlomo.

The former The River actor portrayed the fan-favourite role of a police officer and traditional healer, Sifiso, on Mzansi Wethu's Homecoming.

Social media user @NonmfundoKandisa shared a video on her TikTok account on Saturday, 20 June 2026, of the actor's real-life daughter behind the scenes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Sfiso’s picture wrap. 😍🥰 Always a pleasure working with such an incredible talent. #HomecomingS1," she captioned the video.

In the video, an Mthembu is seen holding back tears while standing by his young daughter, who is dressed in her school uniform.

Homecoming fans react to the video

SenzyK30 asked:

"Is that his daughter? Because she looks like him."

Nomfundo Khethokuhle responded:

"These guys with abo Sdumo Mtshali are really changing the game, man. I hope the game favours them back because they are really giving us all they've got."

🦋.uPhungaz’omuhle.🦋 reacted:

"I guess we can all agree that we're no longer going to watch Homecoming👏🏼👏🏼."

Zandeele Yolanda | Dlamini said:

"He's always emotional 😭😭😭."

Ced wrote:

"This is him getting another role on a different show."

User8206194785656 commented:

"Ngaphandle kwakho bafo home coming ayikho," (Without you, there's no Homecoming).

Ma_Ngunezi❤️ replied:

"Writers, did you think about us kodwa? 😭😭😭"

LOVIEY reacted:

"I am no longer interested in Homecoming after Sfiso's death."

Hle commented:

"It was the end of me and Homecoming ngifa noSfiso😢😢."

N_m96_🫧 said:

"Him not wanting his daughter to see him crying🥹."

LauraNashe responded:

"I loved Homecoming only because of him... so zvavharama."

Nomfs_Ndlovu replied:

"The reason for watching was because of him. I'm no longer watching it."

Asiphenxayi commented:

"Season 2 can miss me without him, shem, besibukelela uSfiso noZethu," (I was watching because of Sifiso and Zethu).

Asanda_mbedu responded:

"The background music is too loud; we didn’t hear his speech."

@bulie188 reacted:

"Ngabe nibulele u Matron bandla, hai uSfiso," 😭😭😭😭 (You should have killed Matron's character, not Sifiso).

Claudia Sebola266 replied:

"I followed King Dingiswayo all the way to Homecoming😭😭. Where do we go now, guys? Yohh 💔💔💔."

Thembinkosi Mthembu gets emotional on the set of 'Homecoming' after receiving flowers from his real-life daughter. Images: ThembinkosiMthembu

Source: Instagram

Homecoming fans are devastated by Thembinkosi Mthembu's exit as Sifiso: "This is sad"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite actor Thembinkosi Mthembu exited Tshedza Pictures' latest TV show, Homecoming.

The former The River actor plays the popular character of Sifiso, who is a traditional healer, a police officer, and a polygamist.

Viewers of the show recently took to social media to boycott the show and shared that they will not watch season2.

Source: Briefly News