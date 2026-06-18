An American content creator, who affectionately refers to her South African followers as her brothers, sisters, and cousins, was left in a frenzy of excitement after famous actor Sdumo Mtshali reposted her video online. TikTok user @queencocoathefirs shared a screenshot of the thrilling interaction on Tuesday, 16 June 2026. The initial video featured her raw and unfiltered review of the brand-new Netflix series The Polygamist, which premiered worldwide on 12 June 2026.

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A US woman was left completely starstruck by a famous actor, Sdumo Mtshali’s post, recognising her. Image: @queencocoathefirs

Source: Instagram

The enthusiastic American influencer decided to binge-watch the local hit series after one of her South African digital "cousins" advised her. Her candid reaction detailed her thoughts on the dramatic plotline, which caught the attention of lead actor Sdumo, who plays Jonasi in the series.

A viral nod from Jonasi

Sdumo’s surprise shoutout threw the TikTok user @queencocoathefirs into a tailspin of joy, prompting her to brag about her international recognition to her highly amused online audience. Her followers jokingly told her to run, saying she was Jonasi's next target.

See the TikTok screenshot below:

Here's the original TikTok video below:

Local viewers joined the humorous bandwagon, hyping up their international "cousin" and jokingly telling her it was time to pack her bags and return home to Mzansi.

User @BiancaM shared:

"Cousin, you are famous now 😂. Jonasi found you."

User @🎗endo_warrior🎗joked:

"So you mean to tell me Jonasi is still earthside? 🥹 I thought Joyce handled business🤦‍♀️."

User @Listen added:

"Jonasi himself, 😅you are in trouble 😂."

User @debi said:

"Cousin Jonas has approved, please come to South Africa😂. We love you 🥰."

User @Thabi🇿🇦 joked:

"You're his next target

User @Fiona commented:

"Jonasi is coming for you, cousin. Run, he just found your page, and you’re really our long-lost cousin 🥺. Come back home, sis😩❤️🇿🇦."

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Source: Briefly News