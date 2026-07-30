Police launched a multi-disciplinary operation in Louis Trichardt and surrounding areas following an anti-immigration march in Limpopo

SAPS spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba confirmed that a large number of those arrested were detained in the central business district alone

Those arrested are being processed and transferred to the Musina Repatriation Centre ahead of deportation

Limpopo police cracked down on illegal immigration. Image: SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO — More than 50 undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested in and around Louis Trichardt following a police crackdown triggered by an anti-immigration march in the province.

According to SABC News, South African Police Service spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba confirmed that the arrests were carried out on Thursday as part of Operation Shanela, a multi-disciplinary law enforcement effort targeting undocumented immigrants and related criminal activity in the Limpopo region.

Arrests concentrated in Central Business District

Mashaba said a significant number of those detained were apprehended within the central business district of Louis Trichardt. He noted that the police action followed the anti-immigration march and the broader wave of anti-immigration sentiment that has been building in the province in recent times. Those arrested are currently being processed by authorities before being transferred to the Musina Repatriation Centre, where they will be prepared for deportation to their countries of origin.

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Operation Shanela part of ongoing enforcement efforts

According to Mashaba, Operation Shanela is not an isolated response but forms part of a sustained law enforcement strategy to address illegal immigration in the region. He said police have been working intensively to identify and arrest individuals who cannot produce valid documentation, to remove them from the country through official channels.

The Musina Repatriation Centre, located near the Zimbabwe border in Limpopo, serves as the primary processing facility for undocumented migrants ahead of formal deportation proceedings. Premier Phophi Ramathuba recently blamed citizens for enabling undocumented immigrants during a similar operation.

View a tweet about the operation on X here:

SAPS defends eviction of undocumented foreigners

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent nationwide crackdown on crime and illegal immigration in South Africa, which led to the arrest of over 1,200 suspects and the detention of 159 undocumented foreign nationals during Operation Shanela. This operation occurred amid escalating tensions and violence surrounding illegal immigration, prompting significant responses from regional leaders as they called for a united front against xenophobic attacks.

Source: Briefly News