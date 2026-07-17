Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba Blames SA Citizens for Enabling Undocumented Immigrants
- Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba accused South Africans of illegally renting backyard rooms to undocumented foreign nationals
- Authorities arrested 339 suspects, including a wanted murder suspect, during a Polokwane law enforcement operation covering 478 searches
- Ramathuba also alleged that some protest organisers collected protection fees from undocumented foreign nationals to shield their businesses
LIMPOPO —Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has pointed the finger at South African residents for fueling the province's illegal migration issue, claiming locals house undocumented individuals in unauthorised backyard structures built on state-allocated properties.
She delivered these remarks on Friday morning at a joint press briefing with Limpopo's acting police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Jan Scheepers. The address came right after a multi-departmental sweeps operation targeting undocumented residents in Polokwane.
Polokwane sweeps net for hundreds of suspects
Law enforcement teams executed 478 search operations throughout Polokwane, capturing 339 individuals. A notable arrest involved a fugitive wanted for murder who was renting a backyard room from a local homeowner. Ramathuba maintained that local landlords serve as the primary facilitators of illegal immigration. She explained that beneficiaries of government RDP homes frequently install illegal utility connections to service backyard dwellings, which they lease to unregistered foreigners, including individuals evading police.
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Premier challenges anti-immigration marchers
The premier, who recently faced backlash for her statements, called out the hypocrisy of community members who participate in public demonstrations against illegal immigration while quietly renting space to undocumented migrants on their own plots. She also claimed that some coordinators of anti-migrant protests extract protection money from undocumented business owners to keep their shops safe during demonstrations.
Ramathuba indicated that authorities will collaborate with rural traditional councils to identify unregistered occupants living in villages outside the major towns. Scheepers added that law enforcement intends to scale up these operations across all provincial districts to restore municipal order and answer public demands for safety.
View the address on Facebok here:
Papa Penny calls out Phophi Ramathuba
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the escalating tension between Limpopo musician Papa Penny and Ramathuba regarding her remarks on illegal immigration. The exchange has divided public opinion, with many South Africans weighing in on the controversial statements and their implications for local politics.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za