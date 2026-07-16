Papa Penny publicly called out Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba over her remarks about illegal immigration in the province

The Limpopo musician and Afrika Mayibuye Movement politician told Ramathuba to focus on service delivery instead

Papa Penny's video sparked a heated debate online, with South Africans divided over his comments

Papa Penny (left) and Dr Phophi Ramathuba (right). Images: Malusi/ Facebook and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - Limpopo-based musician and politician Papa Penny has taken aim at Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, calling her out in a video that has been widely shared on social media platform X.

The clash stems from remarks Ramathuba made at an anti-illegal immigration march on 10 July 2026, where she declared that "outsiders" were not welcome in Limpopo and that the province would handle its own affairs without outside interference.

Papa Penny slams Limpopo Premier

Papa Penny, who represents the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, did not hold back in his response. In a TikTok video that made the rounds on X, he accused Ramathuba of being the very thing she was speaking against.

"The first person in Limpopo who is xenophobic is her," he said,adding that she spoke without thinking. He told her bluntly,

"Before you talk you must think... you must drink water to refresh your mind."

See the video of Papa Penny's response here:

Accuses Ramathuba of 'ANC tactics'

Beyond the immigration debate, Papa Penny accused Ramathuba of using the issue to drum up support for the ANC ahead of future elections. He said the strategy would not work and warned her that her political days were numbered.

"Your time is up, you are done, this is your last term," he said.

He also urged her to redirect her energy towards improving service delivery in Limpopo rather than making statements he described as "out of order."

The video drew strong reactions on X, with users split between supporting Papa Penny's boldness and questioning whether he was overstepping.

Mzansi reacts to the political showdown

@meshack0707 said:

"Penny Penny is a lost soul. You were supposed to stay in your lane of music."

@Bandile89585914 wrote:

"Before you speak you must drink water 💧"

@Sicknote48xt said:

"Bra Penny Penny you don't lie, we done with the ANC and tired."

@Mbalifab89 added:

"I agree, the ANC is done! 🚮"

@ChueneKhathu noted:

"Opposition parties doing their job. Anyway, our democracy allows that. "

Ngizwe Mchunu slams Phophi Ramathuba

Previously, Briefly News reported that Zulu cultural activist and March and March supporter Ngizwe Mchunu came out swinging against Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba on 14 July 2026, calling her remarks about the anti-illegal immigration movement out of line. Mchunu described the premier's remarks as nonsense and said the movement had every right to march anywhere in South Africa. He accused her of shielding undocumented foreigners and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against.

Source: Briefly News