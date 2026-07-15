A South African content creator argued that Peet Viljoen genuinely loves his wife Mel, despite public doubt

Bianca reviewed bodycam footage of the couple conspiring in a US police van, where Peet coached Mel on prison life

South Africans compared the couple's dynamic to that of convicted criminal Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana

Bianca explains why she thinks Peet Viljoen loves his wife, Mel. Image: @biancasays3

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator sparked debate after defending Peet Viljoen's feelings for his wife Mel in a TikTok video posted on 15 July 2026. Bianca, who posts under the TikTok handle @biancasays3, was responding to a viewer's comment that flatly stated Peet did not love Mel. Rather than dismiss the claim, Bianca made a case for a different kind of love, one that does not fit the conventional mould but exists in its own way.

The South African Bonnie and Clyde

To back up her argument, she walked viewers through the footage recorded inside a US police van, showing the couple together after their arrest. In the footage, Peet is seen guiding Mel on how to manage her mental health and understand prison dynamics. At one point, he compared the two of them to Bonnie and Clyde, and the couple shared a laugh despite their circumstances.

For Bianca, that moment said everything. She argued that his calm, practical support in an extremely high-pressure situation was a form of love, even if it looked nothing like what most people would expect.

Watch Bianca's full defence of Peet Viljoen in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi compares Peet and Mel to Thabo Bester and Nandipha

The video landed differently for many South Africans, who were less convinced by the romance and more struck by the couple's willingness to conspire openly. The comparison that came up repeatedly in the comments was about Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

User @Palesa said:

"May it never find us 😂"

User @Bronwyn Pearce wrote:

"I just saw another video I wanted to tag you in, but I'm not able to tag you, where she is being questioned in the States about the theft."

User @Avril Albetti commented:

"That Thabo Bester and Nandipha love."

User @Ms-A 👩‍🏫 added: "He loves her in their own way 🤣.

That's why he made her record the other ladies on the Ultimatum Girls Trip🤣. To say she mustn't make friends is so like him."

User @Yah wrote:

"Nandipa and Bester."

User @ Pabala | Mental Health

"Nandipha walked so she can run 😭."

3 Briefly News articles about the Viljoens

Comedian @unwokepope shared a hilarious roast of 'Mel Miljoen' over her "rented protesters" and her wild plan to sue the state, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

A throwback video of Mel Viljoen touring their luxurious Pretoria home resurfaced amid the family's financial and legal troubles, sparking an online debate.

Social activist Bianca weighed in on the financial discrepancy in Peet Viljoen's case, after their lawyer claimed they had R6 million worth of assets.

Source: Briefly News