South African comedian @unwokepope shared a skit spoofing reality TV star Mel Viljoen and her husband Peet

The skit mocked claims that Mel hired a crowd for Peet's court appearance, joking she refused to pay them their promised R50

South Africans flooded the comments with laughter, saying the hilarious video made their day

South African comedian left Mzansi amused after releasing a brilliant parody skit of Mel and Peet Viljoen. Image: @unwokepope

Source: TikTok

South African comedian and socialite, TikTok user @unwokepope had Mzansi doubled over with laughter after posting a skit aimed at reality TV couple Mel and Peet Viljoen on 8 June. The TikTok clip, posted under the caption "Mel and Pateet Miljoen's protesters support them," features the comedian playing a character called "Mel Miljoen," a thinly veiled send-up of Mel Viljoen.

"Mel Miljoen" scolds the R50 rented crowd

In the skit, "Mel" scolds a group of supporters for not protesting correctly, threatening to withhold the R50 she allegedly promised each of them. The joke lands on a real controversy. Mel Viljoen faced public criticism after supporters gathered outside court during one of Peet Viljoen's hearings, with many South Africans accusing her of paying people to show up. The comedian ran with the rumour, turning it into a full comedy bit. "Mel Miljoen" also announced in the clip that the couple intends to sue the state for R500 million, adding another layer to the satire.

Watch the TikTok skit that had South Africa in stitches:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi reacts to the "Mel Miljoen" skit

South Africans in the comments could not contain themselves:

User @Lebo✨♥️ wrote:

"Guys, I am at work; I can't be laughing like this 😹."

User @It's Lady Vera said:

"I can't! You are so brilliant 😂."

User @Unbloom called it the

"😂 Best post I've seen for the day."

User @faith Journals 👑🌺 noted:

"This country is busy this year, and Mel is adding to the busyness 😂."

User @malindi136 said:

"Mel, we have a lot going on as a country; can you take several seats, please? You are giving us a headache; we need to focus 😂."

User @Nox_in_Transit summed it all up:

"I just love being South African. We don't take anything seriously at all 😭."

3 Briefly News articles about Mel and Peet Viljoen

A South African influencer celebrated the closure of Mel's BackaBuddy campaign for her husband Peet, which was shut down for violating platform standards.

A local comedian shared a hilarious parody video mocking reality star Mel Viljoen’s recent eNCA live studio interview walkout, sparking laughter online.

A humorous content creator captured Mzansi's attention with an amusing skit poking fun at the bizarre theft claims made by the Viljoens while in their US detention.

Source: Briefly News