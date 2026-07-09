JVW Girls Football players turned a team bus ride into a talent show, with one white teammate singing a Sjava song

• A player named Julia had her teammates in stitches as she performed energetically into a phone camera

• South Africans in the comments praised the moment as a beautiful example of unity and shared culture

A young female footballer named Julia stole the show on a team bus when she belted out a Sjava song. She had her entire squad in fits of laughter.

A young lady sang a Sjava song for her football team. Image: JWgirlsfootball5

Source: TikTok

The clip was posted on 7 July by TikTok account @jvwgirlsfootball5, captioned "JVW's Got Talent: Bus Edition." The team, dressed in matching black-and-yellow jerseys, turned what could have been an ordinary bus ride into a full impromptu talent show.

Bus becomes stage

Julia took centre stage, singing with full commitment while the squad around her erupted in laughter and cheers. She threw herself into a Sjava song with that level of enthusiasm struck a chord with viewers who saw it as something bigger than a funny video.

For many, it was a snapshot of what South Africa looks like at its best: a diverse group of young women sharing music, laughing together, and being genuinely themselves with one another. Watch the bus talent show that has Mzansi smiling below:

Mzansi feels united by learner

South Africans in the comments on @jvwgirlsfootball5's TikTok could not get enough. Read the comments:

@Sigayela said:

"1st girl is taking the World Cup. I don't care who says what, she is the 1 ❤️"

@Ndileh_Noyaba wrote:

"But South Africa is beautiful, we love each other"

@iCEBISA added:

"I also wouldn't wanna leave SA kumnandi lana." (It's nice here.)

@God's daughter shared:

"Mcow wow she is better than me shame ❤️"

@user9961980679868 said:

"Only parties can divide us but otherwise we spread the love 🥰"

@Wakhe yedwa noted:

"Lots of things are happening in South Africa."

Other Briefly News stories about learners

A group of learners took part in a TikTok dance challenge, and they became viral sensations when one of the educators joined in.

People were moved by a video of small children who were praying over their transport before hitting the road in a wholesome TikTok video.

South Africans shared their thoughts on the funny costume day that learners took part in where they dressed like some of their favourite teachers.

Source: Briefly News