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“Only Politics Divides Us”: Player on Girls Football Team Sings Sjava and Unites South Africa
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“Only Politics Divides Us”: Player on Girls Football Team Sings Sjava and Unites South Africa

by  Rutendo Masasi
2 min read
  • JVW Girls Football players turned a team bus ride into a talent show, with one white teammate singing a Sjava song
  • • A player named Julia had her teammates in stitches as she performed energetically into a phone camera
  • • South Africans in the comments praised the moment as a beautiful example of unity and shared culture

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A young female footballer named Julia stole the show on a team bus when she belted out a Sjava song. She had her entire squad in fits of laughter.

Young lady sings Sjava for her football team
A young lady sang a Sjava song for her football team. Image: JWgirlsfootball5
Source: TikTok

The clip was posted on 7 July by TikTok account @jvwgirlsfootball5, captioned "JVW's Got Talent: Bus Edition." The team, dressed in matching black-and-yellow jerseys, turned what could have been an ordinary bus ride into a full impromptu talent show.

Bus becomes stage

Julia took centre stage, singing with full commitment while the squad around her erupted in laughter and cheers. She threw herself into a Sjava song with that level of enthusiasm struck a chord with viewers who saw it as something bigger than a funny video.

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For many, it was a snapshot of what South Africa looks like at its best: a diverse group of young women sharing music, laughing together, and being genuinely themselves with one another. Watch the bus talent show that has Mzansi smiling below:

Mzansi feels united by learner

South Africans in the comments on @jvwgirlsfootball5's TikTok could not get enough. Read the comments:

@Sigayela said:

"1st girl is taking the World Cup. I don't care who says what, she is the 1 ❤️"

@Ndileh_Noyaba wrote:

"But South Africa is beautiful, we love each other"

@iCEBISA added:

"I also wouldn't wanna leave SA kumnandi lana." (It's nice here.)

@God's daughter shared:

"Mcow wow she is better than me shame ❤️"

@user9961980679868 said:

"Only parties can divide us but otherwise we spread the love 🥰"

@Wakhe yedwa noted:

"Lots of things are happening in South Africa."

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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