“Only Politics Divides Us”: Player on Girls Football Team Sings Sjava and Unites South Africa
- JVW Girls Football players turned a team bus ride into a talent show, with one white teammate singing a Sjava song
- • A player named Julia had her teammates in stitches as she performed energetically into a phone camera
- • South Africans in the comments praised the moment as a beautiful example of unity and shared culture
A young female footballer named Julia stole the show on a team bus when she belted out a Sjava song. She had her entire squad in fits of laughter.
The clip was posted on 7 July by TikTok account @jvwgirlsfootball5, captioned "JVW's Got Talent: Bus Edition." The team, dressed in matching black-and-yellow jerseys, turned what could have been an ordinary bus ride into a full impromptu talent show.
Bus becomes stage
Julia took centre stage, singing with full commitment while the squad around her erupted in laughter and cheers. She threw herself into a Sjava song with that level of enthusiasm struck a chord with viewers who saw it as something bigger than a funny video.
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For many, it was a snapshot of what South Africa looks like at its best: a diverse group of young women sharing music, laughing together, and being genuinely themselves with one another. Watch the bus talent show that has Mzansi smiling below:
Mzansi feels united by learner
South Africans in the comments on @jvwgirlsfootball5's TikTok could not get enough. Read the comments:
@Sigayela said:
"1st girl is taking the World Cup. I don't care who says what, she is the 1 ❤️"
@Ndileh_Noyaba wrote:
"But South Africa is beautiful, we love each other"
@iCEBISA added:
"I also wouldn't wanna leave SA kumnandi lana." (It's nice here.)
@God's daughter shared:
"Mcow wow she is better than me shame ❤️"
@user9961980679868 said:
"Only parties can divide us but otherwise we spread the love 🥰"
@Wakhe yedwa noted:
"Lots of things are happening in South Africa."
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Other Briefly News stories about learners
- A group of learners took part in a TikTok dance challenge, and they became viral sensations when one of the educators joined in.
- People were moved by a video of small children who were praying over their transport before hitting the road in a wholesome TikTok video.
- South Africans shared their thoughts on the funny costume day that learners took part in where they dressed like some of their favourite teachers.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za