A video filmed on the R58 in the Eastern Cape showed cars struggling to move through thick snow on 29 July 2026

One vehicle nearly collided with another car that was stuck sideways in the road while trying to pass

Viewers questioned why the road remained open despite dangerous conditions and prior warnings

Viral video footage shows cars sliding uncontrollably across thick snow on the R58 in the Eastern Cape. Image: Mfundo Nqata Bongela

Source: Facebook

Motorists on the R58 between Barkley East and Lady Grey found themselves in serious trouble on 29 July 2026, when thick snowfall turned the Eastern Cape mountain route into a near-disaster zone. Footage shared by Facebook user Mfundo Nqata Bongela showed vehicles struggling to maintain any traction on the snow-packed road.

Eastern Cape road turned into a danger zone

One car slid sideways across the road and came alarmingly close to another vehicle that had ground to a complete halt, unable to move forward or back. The creator noted in the clip that the road conditions were severe, a sentiment that was clearly visible in every frame of the video. What made the situation more alarming was that motorists appeared to have ventured out despite warnings about the conditions.

The road showed no signs of being closed or managed, leaving drivers to navigate the icy surface on their own. The R58 runs through one of the coldest and most mountainous stretches of the Eastern Cape, a region that regularly sees snowfall during the winter months. When conditions deteriorate, the road can become treacherous, especially for vehicles without four-wheel drive.

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Watch the dramatic snow scenes on the R58 in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the Eastern Cape snow drama

South Africans who saw the video had plenty to say:

User @Mkhululi Ndlela asked:

"Why were they forced to proceed in such conditions?"

User @Tar Roy Benya kept it simple:

"Stop the cars and wait."

User @Gushme Zaula offered some advice:

"LOL! Buy a 4x4 for those kinds of rural roads."

User @Lulama Puzi questioned the authorities:

"Aphi amagosa? Ivulelweni indlela enje? Badlule njani (Where are the officers? Why was such a road opened? How did they pass)?"

User @Hape Heavy-Dollar Monaheng was blunt:

"You were warned."

User @Ludwe Ngoma added:

"Yerr! I know people want to get to destinations, but safety comes first."

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Source: Briefly News