Dashcam footage from the R56 in Mount Fletcher, Eastern Cape, captured heavy snowfall and treacherous slushy conditions on 29 July 2026

Transport authorities from KwaZulu-Natal issued cross-border alerts warning motorists about freezing temperatures and low visibility on the high-altitude pass

The video quickly spread online, leaving South Africans stunned by the severity of the winter conditions in the Eastern Cape

Dashcam footage captured heavy snowfall and slushy conditions along the R56 in Mount Fletcher. Image: @lnnocent191535 / @MARIUSBROODRYK

Source: Twitter

Winter hit hard in the Eastern Cape on 29 July 2026. Dashcam footage taken along the R56 in Mount Fletcher showed the mountain pass buried under heavy snow and sleet, with slippery, slushy conditions making driving extremely difficult. The clip, shared by @lnnocent191535 on X, shows an oncoming car carefully picking its way down the icy pass as snow continues to fall, blanketing the surrounding hills. The road surface appears wet and unstable, with visibility reduced by the relentless sleet.

KZN authorities issue cross-border warning

The severe weather did not go unnoticed by road and transport officials. Authorities from neighbouring KwaZulu-Natal issued regional alerts for cross-border motorists travelling through the area, cautioning drivers about the freezing temperatures and dangerous low-visibility conditions on the high-altitude pass.

Mount Fletcher, a small town in the Elundini Local Municipality, sits at an elevation that makes it particularly vulnerable to extreme winter weather. Passes in and around the area are known to become hazardous during cold snaps, and the 29 July cold conditions were among the most severe this winter season.

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Watch the dashcam footage in the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to the icy Eastern Cape footage

Motorists travelling through the Eastern Cape highlands were urged to exercise extreme caution, check road conditions before setting out, and avoid unnecessary travel on affected passes during the ongoing cold front.

User @Coster_Rama2 wrote:

"Mount Fletcher, Eastern Cape 🫩."

User @ABeckerza said:

"Snow falling in Mt Fletcher ❄️; it's right there in the title."

User @sp33chle33 commented:

"Mount Fletcher, where is that? Hope it's not South Africa because the ANC will rename it to Mount Mbeki or Mount Zuma. Waste of taxpayers' wealth."

User @KatlegoRamushu2 asked:

"Is this the current situation @SAWeatherService?"

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Source: Briefly News