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“Zim Police Don’t Play”: Mzansi Reacts to Zimbabwean Man’s Rant About Rising Crime Back Home
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“Zim Police Don’t Play”: Mzansi Reacts to Zimbabwean Man’s Rant About Rising Crime Back Home

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read
  • Zimbabwean man Norest Mandibaye vented online about worsening crime levels back home in Zimbabwe recently
  • He blamed fellow citizens who returned from South Africa after facing xenophobic attacks and violence
  • Mzansi flooded his comments section, sharing similar frustrations about rising crime across the whole region

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Norest Mandibaye
Screenshots taken from some of Norest Mandibaye's content. Images: Norest Mandibaye
Source: Instagram

Zimbabwean Instagram user Norest Mandibaye has vented about worsening crime levels back home. He blamed the surge on countrymen who returned from South Africa after “xenophobic” attacks.

Mandibaye shared his frustrations in an Instagram video. He said hijackings and robberies have spiked sharply across Zimbabwe in recent months. According to him, criminals now strike boldly during the day and at night.

Fellow citizens blamed for crime surge

Mandibaye claims some Zimbabweans who left South Africa brought criminal habits home. He believes xenophobic attacks pushed many people back into Zimbabwe against their will. Some of them, he argued, turned to crime instead of finding honest work. He warned that Zimbabwean police will eventually catch up with these criminals.

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His comments come after waves of anti-foreigner marches targeted migrants across South Africa. Groups accused of xenophobic violence have pressured foreign nationals to leave the country. Many Zimbabweans were forced to abandon jobs and homes during these tensions.

Mzansi social media users flooded his comment section with very strong reactions. One commenter urged journalist Hopewell Chin'ono to respond directly to the claims. Another pointed out that Botswana residents share very similar frustrations about crime.

Many praised Mandibaye for speaking honestly about crime affecting his own community. Some warned that Zimbabwean police, especially at Chikurubi, do not tolerate criminals.

Watch the video below:

More about anti-immigration

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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