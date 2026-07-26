Four Pakistani nationals who owned spaza shops in Tembisa were killed in a shooting in Kempton Park on Saturday evening

The men were reportedly travelling home after closing their businesses when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in Chloorkop

Police have opened a murder investigation but have made no arrests, and authorities are appealing for information from the public

SAPS at a crime scene. Images: SAPoliceService/Facebook and MDNnewss/X

Source: UGC

GAUTENG — In what appears to be a targeted ambush in Kempton Park on Saturday evening, four Pakistani shop owners running businesses in Tembisa were shot and killed.

According to MDNNews, the men were driving home after closing for the day when unidentified attackers opened fire on their vehicle near the Zuurfontein and Orangerivier road intersection in Chloorkop. Emergency services pronounced all four men deceased upon arrival.

Murder investigation opened in Chloorkop

Law enforcement has launched a murder probe to determine what drove the attack. As of now, no arrests have been made. Officials are urging members of the public who may possess relevant details to step forward and aid investigators.

Furthermore, police cautioned residents against taking vigilante action following the murders.

Killings amid ongoing spaza shop tensions

This violence comes amid long-standing animosity surrounding foreign-operated spaza shops across South African townships. Over the last twenty years, shopkeepers from Pakistan, Somalia, and Bangladesh have established a strong presence in the local retail market. This trend frequently triggers friction with native store owners and residents.

These tensions escalated sharply in recent times following tragic incidents in townships like Naledi, Soweto, where multiple children died after eating contaminated snacks bought at neighbourhood stores. Official inquiries traced the deaths to terbufos—a dangerous agricultural chemical unlawfully stored near food supplies.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and public health authorities confirmed the chemical was detected in stores operated by both local and foreign merchants, prompting strict nationwide compliance rules and tighter food safety enforcement.

The Kempton Park killings drew immediate reaction on the social media page.

@Waltz42747233 wrote:

"They killing each other."

@SelbyNhlek questioned:

"How did police get to that conclusion that they were shot by communities?"

@estelle_moyo commented:

"Just for a SPAZA shop 😭🤦🏽‍♀️🤷‍♀️"

See the X post here:

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Source: Briefly News