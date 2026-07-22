Prince Kaybee Reacts to Johannesburg Police Officers Fleeing From a Robbery on Camera
- CCTV footage from Johannesburg's CBD captured five police officers encountering an apparent robbery in progress
- Two of the officers briefly entered the store before the entire group scattered and fled in opposite directions
- Prince Kaybee weighed in on the viral clip, expressing his frustration with South Africa's law enforcement
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A viral CCTV clip of Johannesburg police officers running away during an apparent robbery has drawn sharp criticism online, including from musician Prince Kaybee, who made his feelings clear.
The footage, which surfaced on 21 July 2026 from a camera overlooking the Joburg CBD, shows five uniformed officers walking together in the direction of a store where a robbery appeared to be unfolding. Two of them stepped inside while the rest held their positions outside. Moments later, both officers burst out of the shop and the entire group scattered, fleeing in different directions. The exact circumstances of the incident were not officially disclosed.
The clip quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread condemnation. Prince Kaybee, who is also known for his vocal commentary on social issues, did not hold back.
"Police in South Africa will stop you while driving and act tough, but when there's a crime scene happening in real time, they run. Unbelievably dissatisfying!"
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Watch the viral video below.
Public outraged over cowardly cops
Beyond Prince Kaybee, the public reaction was fierce. Many online called for the officers to be stripped of their badges immediately, arguing that the behaviour was an embarrassment to the badge.
Others expressed a deeper, more unsettling concern: that ordinary South Africans simply cannot rely on the police when it matters most, leaving civilians feeling exposed and vulnerable. The footage reignited long-running frustrations about the reliability of law enforcement in the country, particularly in high-pressure situations.
DJ and Podcast and Chill host Sol Phenduka said:
"Not shocked at all. The testimonies at the Mdlanga Commission paint a picture of a police service in crisis. This is what that crisis looks like on the ground."
africans80288 wrote:
"When people join @SAPoliceService to earn a salary and not to uphold the rule of law."
TreviiRo posted:
"We are not safe in this country, man. Even the police are running away from CRIMINALS!"
Prince Kaybee calls out troll
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Prince Kaybee's reaction to a famous troll's suggestion.
The online user encouraged Kaybee to take up an unorthodox career and partner up with a popular content creator, and the DJ's reaction was sharp.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za