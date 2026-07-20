ChrisExcel102 tagged Prince Kaybee in a post suggesting he collaborate with an adult content creator

The troll's suggestion appeared to reference the DJ's history of leaked private content and past online ridicule

Prince Kaybee fired back sharply, but a fan's follow-up question in the comments pushed him even further over the edge

Prince Kaybee clapped back at Chris Excel for suggesting that he collaborate with an adult content creator. Images: KabeloMusic, ChrisExcel102

Source: Twitter

Prince Kaybee has had enough of X troll ChrisExcel102 after the account publicly suggested that the DJ partner up with an adult content creator. The Charlotte hitmaker's blunt response made it clear that the joke had landed on very thin ice.

It started on 17 July 2026 when ChrisExcel102 shared a screenshot from the woman's page, where a follower had asked whether she was open to collaborating with South African creators. She had responded warmly, saying, "Yep, y'all been asking so we making it happen."

Seizing on that, the troll turned to Prince Kaybee, writing, "It's time for my goat Prince Kaybee to represent the nation."

Prince Kaybee shuts down the suggestion

The DJ wasted no time responding. "You are starting with this!", making his irritation clear. When a follower in the comments pressed further and asked whether he would actually take up such an offer if it came his way, Kaybee snapped back.

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"Are you mad? Why would I do that? Am I an actor?"

The troll's angle was no accident. Over the years, private pictures and videos involving Prince Kaybee and various partners have been leaked online, turning him into a frequent target of mockery. Fellow DJ Maphorisa once labelled him a "sex champion" in reference to those videos, and the tag stuck, with online users repeatedly portraying him as someone with a colourful romantic life.

See Prince Kaybee and Chris Excel's posts here.

Prince Kaybee shot down a bold suggestion to create adult content. Image: KabeloMusic

Source: Twitter

Thuli Phongolo drama adds context

The sensitivity of Kaybee's reaction likely connects to a separate and still-fresh controversy involving actress Thuli Phongolo.

ChrisExcel102 had previously claimed that she and Prince Kaybee had been romantically involved. While Kaybee brushed the rumour off with laughter, Phongolo reacted very differently, accusing him of feeding into the narrative rather than firmly denying it. That episode left a visible dent in his public image, and ChrisExcel102's latest stunt appeared to poke at exactly the same bruise.

Woman claims Prince Kaybee made advances at her

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to an unknown woman claiming Prince Kaybee had made advances at her.

She alleged that the DJ offered her money; however, instead of addressing the claims, he demanded proof.

Source: Briefly News