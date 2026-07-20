A resurfaced video of Annie Idibia and 2Baba looking affectionate at a nightclub sent reunion rumours into overdrive

Annie responded by posting a new Instagram video featuring a visible date stamp, signalling the old footage was not recent

Fans of the star also noticed that her hairstyle in the new video was different from the one in the circulating clip

Annie Idibia broke her silence amid the rumours that she and 2Baba were back together. Images: annieidibia1/ Instagram, Am_Blujay/ Twitter

Source: UGC

It looks like Annie Idibia has a few things she'd like to clear up. The Nollywood actress made a pointed move on Instagram after old footage of her and ex-husband Innocent "2Baba" Idibia reignited speculation about a possible reconciliation.

The clip that set social media alight on Friday, 18 July 2026, was an older video showing the former couple in a warm, affectionate moment at a nightclub. Fans who spotted it online quickly ran with the idea that the two might have found their way back to each other following their separation in January 2025 after more than a decade of marriage.

Annie Idibia's subtle but clear response

Rather than address the rumours with words, Annie let the visuals do the talking. She posted a fresh video to her official Instagram page, one that included a clearly visible date stamp.

"17 - 07 - 2026. TGIF"

The move appeared designed to draw a firm line between the resurfaced old footage and her current reality. Sharp-eyed followers also clocked that her hairstyle in the new clip was noticeably different from the one she wore in the circulating video, further underlining that the two pieces of content came from very different moments in time.

Annie Idibia posted a date-stamped video to prove that her viral video with 2Baba was old. Images: annieidibia1/ Instagram, spoiltkid/ Twitter

Source: UGC

iamkwinkimberly said:

"Okay, I see what you did there with the caption."

_iamsheila__ laughed:

"Time of event: 17/07/2026. Thanks for updating us in real time, very well needed, Queen Annie."

vintage_divaa wrote:

"That timestamp is important, queen, 'cause what is that old video circulating on the internet?"

See Annie Idibia's post and the viral video below.

Nozipho Ntshangase and ex-husband reportedly reconcile

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nozipho Ntshangase and her estranged husband, Zola, allegedly getting back together.

A picture of the couple surfaced online, and online users noted that after raising seven children together, repairing their love was the wisest thing the couple could do.

Source: Briefly News