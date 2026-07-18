A woman who relocated from New York gave her followers a casual house tour of her rustic Zimbabwean bush home

She joked about geckos, scorpions and snakes nesting in her thatched ceiling before something stopped her cold

TikTok viewers said watching the video was the most suspenseful house tour they had ever seen

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A woman who swapped New York City for life in the African bush got far more than she bargained for. She gave her TikTok followers a house tour on 17 July 2026 after going viral for revealing her home in Zimbabwe was a snake's nest.

An American found a snake in her house in a video. Image: Alex Blumy

Source: TikTok

The video, posted by @alexblumy, was filmed in response to a viewer named Sammi asking for a full look around her home. The tour moved through a porch strung with a hammock, an open-plan kitchen and living area, a temperamental old fridge, and a cosy bedroom.

The content creator, Alex, narrated it all with easy humour, joking about her unreliable appliances and the history of snakes nesting in the old thatched ceiling above her. She also admitted to avoiding her outdoor stone shower, not out of laziness, but out of genuine fear of what might be hiding behind the rocks or the door.

Then, near the end of the video, she glanced up at a gap in the roof on her porch and stopped mid-sentence before quickly adding, trying to calm herself down, that it was "a small one." The unscripted moment landed perfectly, turning an already entertaining tour into a viral jump-scare that had viewers on the edge of their seats. Watch the python discovery that stopped the tour in its tracks:

TikTok viewers could not handle the suspense

The comment section was full of people who had watched the whole video in anxious anticipation:

@kiers wrote:

"Me in the comments waiting for the snake reveal"

@thebasic_momma said:

"Snake be like 'Hey girl, I'm here for the tour'"

@Meredith Fry added:

"Alex, we cannot leave the doors open for air"

@lindsay Shaffer shared:

"I jumped at least 5x watching this waiting for the python 🫣"

@Stephsupersonic joked:

"He's just waiting there like 'show them my room next' 😭"

@TheMrJames said:

"Knowing a snake will show up at some point made me anxious every door you opened 😭"

@victoria zav added:

"My heart was racing when you were showing the outdoor shower"

@JustJosie called it:

"The most suspenseful episode of MTV Cribs I've ever seen in my life 😳"

Other Briefly News stories about snakes

Mary Greens, a herpetologist who astonished onlookers by maintaining her composure while capturing a cobra during a live demonstration.

Professional snake handler Louis Daniel Pienaar experienced a jaw-dropping attack by a Southern African Python during an educational video.

A black mamba was captured by snake rescuer Kaelan Pillay, showcasing the deadly serpent in a defensive posture.

Source: Briefly News