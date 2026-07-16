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"It's Standing": Black Mamba Stands Its Ground in Video That Left South Africans Scared
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"It's Standing": Black Mamba Stands Its Ground in Video That Left South Africans Scared

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • Snake rescuer Kaelan Pillay filmed a black mamba in a striking defensive pose on a grassy hillside
  • The ground-level footage captured the snake raising its head while the camera got closer in a Facebook video
  • South Africans flooded the comments with jokes and sheer disbelief at the close encounter between the man and snake

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Kaelan Pillay came face to face with one of Africa's most feared snakes and had the footage to prove it. On 15 July 2026, he posted a video of a black mamba rearing up in a full defensive display, and South Africans have not stopped talking about it since.

Black mamba attacks in video on Facebook
Black mamba launches an attack in a video on Facebook. Image: Kaelan Pillay
Source: Facebook

The clip, filmed from a low camera angle close to the ground, captured the mamba with its body coiled and its head raised high. It held a classic threatening posture that makes this species so terrifying to encounter in the wild. After holding the pose, the snake struck the camera.

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One of Africa's deadliest snakes up close

The black mamba is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous snakes on the continent, known for its speed and lethal venom, according to SANBI. Despite its fearsome reputation, herpetologists note that the species is generally shy and will avoid confrontation when given the chance, preferring to flee rather than fight. The video appears to show a rare moment of a black mamba on the attack. What made the footage so striking was how clearly it captured that initial stand-off moment, the kind of raw, unfiltered wildlife encounter that rarely gets filmed so cleanly. Watch the close encounter that left Mzansi speechless below:

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Mzansi reacts to black mamba

South Africans in the comments were equal parts terrified and entertained:

@Hamid Ahmed said:

"Haiii I will never do that 🤣 Once I see that mf standing if I'm in Durban my next stop would be Jhb"

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@Lutangu Ralph Mubita noted:

"A black mamba is a shy snake only strikes if cornered. It will always choose to escape. Snake experts come explain kuno."

@Ruto Kips joked:

"Suppose I threw a large piece of cloth covering its head, then I fight it."

@Avi Rampersadh quipped:

"Criminals don't want to be photographed! Put a hoodie and shades on this mamba"

@SirKwan Ndh warned:

"With its speed, even while using a stick,you won't be that safe next time."

@Lottie Jones marvelled:

"Wow like grease lightning!"

Other Briefly News stories about snakes

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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