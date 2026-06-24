A professional snake catcher, Warren, successfully removed a 2.73-meter black mamba from the Albert Luthuli Central Hospital residences.

The black mamba, which weighed 3.75 kilograms, was the largest snake recorded in the catcher’s professional career

He used professional equipment to ensure the safety of both the hospital staff and the reptile

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A snake expert caught the biggest black mamba of his career. Image: Warrenssmallworld / Facebook / R. Andrew Odum / Getty Images

Source: UGC

A professional snake catcher successfully removed a large black mamba at the Albert Luthuli Central Hospital residences in Durban in May 2026. He promptly responded to an emergency call during his lunch. The expert catcher prevented a potentially dangerous situation, using snake tongs he received from the Africa Snakebite Institute (ASI).

Handling a black mamba requires exceptional reflexes and deep knowledge. Black mambas are among the fastest and most dangerous in the world. Their neurotoxic venom can cause respiratory failure in humans within 20 minutes if left untreated. To manage this specific 3.75kg black mamba, Warren used a set of nylon-glass composite tongs that are lightweight and strong, allowing for precise control of large, aggressive snakes from a safer distance. Watch the video of the snake rescue below:

SA amazed by black mamba rescue

Online users reacted with a mixture of shock and relief at the sheer size of the black mamba. Many praised Warren for the bravery of the snake catcher. The successful and harm-free relocation has been celebrated as a triumph for public safety and wildlife conservation efforts. Read the comments below:

The snake catcher was excited to use his new snake tongs. Image: Alan Levine / Flickr

Source: UGC

Sandra Teresa Cromhout said:

"What a catch for the records! Healthy specimen ~ must be lots of rats and such around the area."

Well done Warren wrote:

"Those new ASI tongs clearly work well."

Rene Stewart commented:

"You have a very dangerous career. I shudder to think what would have happened if it had entered the building with all those onlookers."

Lee Ravenscroft was impressed:

"What an awesome catch. I do hope that you and your wonderful wife at least got back and at least collected that meal to enjoy at home."

Pieter Harmse said:

"Beautiful snake, professionally handled. As registered snake catcher myself, I envy you. Although I did my Black Mamba course, they unfortunately don't live in my area, resulting in now getting opportunities to work with them."

Magdel De Klerk said:

"Immensely proud of you, my love. You make catching the world's fastest-moving snake (between 15 and 20km/h) with one of the fastest strike rates (faster than the human eye can see) look so easy."

Other Briefly News stories about snakes

A man who found an African python tried to use it to give a lesson in a video, but everything went wrong when the snake turned out to be angry.

A large snake that slithered over a window at a private Game Reserve left the guests terrified by its presence in a video that went viral.

Two large black mambas were caught on camera having a fierce fight, and an expert said it was over a female.

Source: Briefly News