A KZN snake catcher, Kaelan Pillay, successfully extracted a healthy black mamba discovered in a kitchen

The removal was challenging as he had to pull it off in a dark room with minimal light

The incident showed the danger involved and the requirement for specialised skills and education in snake rescue

A snake catcher removed a black mamba with skill. Image: Kaelan Pillay

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, June 25, 2026, snake catcher Kaelan Pillay removed a large black mamba from behind a kitchen stove in a dark room. He ensured the safety of the household residents with skill. The expert successfully handled the black mamba removal using a mobile phone torch to keep track of the movements of the venomous snake.

The snake catcher revealed that completing the black mamba removal in near total darkness was the most challenging part of the job. Beyond the immediate danger, Kaelan Pillay at work showed the need for public education regarding venomous snakes. The risks of attempting to catch a black mamba without proper training are immense, and people should always seek professional assistance. Education programmes focusing on snake behaviour and safety skills are vital for the public to understand the importance of respecting these animals from a distance. Watch the video of the black mamba removal below:

SA applauds snake rescuer

Public reaction to the removal has centred on admiration for the composure demonstrated by Kaelan. Viewers expressed their terror at the size of the black mamba, with many praising the bravery required to catch the world's fastest land snake in the dark. Many expressed a profound respect for the professional skill set demonstrated. Online users admitted they would have been unable to enter the room. Read the comments below:

Experts use venom from black mambas to create antivenom. Image: Tony Karumba

Source: Getty Images

Sallie Vermaak said:

"I always wonder why necessary to 'neck' the mamba? I notice a lot of 'necking' during snake removals. Why? I caught a couple."

Kaelan Pillay replied:

"Sallie Vermaak for me, it's a preference. I personally feel safer necking in situations like this... There were too many people and dogs around for me to risk her popping back out."

Tony Pillay was impressed:

"So so dangerous in his handling of it, coming so close to his body and face. Not even a bite but a touch can be deadly. Beautiful creature nonetheless, so special."

Boikanyo Moilwa added:

"You surely know what you're doing, brother. Great work, and I'm learning from you. I would have loved to see how you place it in a bucket safely without getting hurt!"

Collen Emeunc wrote:

"Calmness is the key, well done champ, that girth says a lot.

Quinton Quakes Crawford said:

"Imagine tripping and falling while carrying that agent of death."

Other Briefly News stories about snakes

A KZN snake rescuer showed people the biggest black mamba he's ever caught since he started working.

Online users were stunned by a video of a man who tried to fight a black mamba, and he used an unexpected weapon.

A massive snake slithered over a window at a private game reserve guest accommodation, a video that showed how to scare the guests with its presence.

Source: Briefly News