A video showed men who were dealing with a dangerous situation

They suspected the presence of a black mamba in their home

The video captured the men's approach to dealing with a dangerous snake and the chaos that ensued

In a TikTok video, people got to see the harrowing moment a household had to deal with a snake. Some men stepped up to the plate to drive the snake away.

The video of the men attempting to face a dangerous snake showed how quickly the tables turned. One of the men in the video had an unconventional method to try to protect everyone from the snake.

In a TikTok video by @zibuyilesikhosana people were gathered in a room after realising there was a snake. One of the men tried to use a slingshot to get the snake out of its hiding spot. The man aimed and disturbed the snake enough for it to come out, standing on its tail. Men ran out of the room, scattering in different directions as the snake slithered. Watch the video below:

South Africans speculate about snake

Many were convinced that the men found a black mamba, and people remarked on how much danger the people were in. Some were impressed by one of the men who tried to face the snake with a slingshot as a weapon. Read the comments below:

Nkosie commented:

"Manje nayo lenyoka iphethe isihlilingi yini? Ngibona udubula besuthatha iCover😂"

🧌 Cpt. Green Brown wrote:

"Give credit to the sniper! 🔥"

thabonkau was amused:

"I like the part where he aims and goes down on his knee, real sniper this one😂"

tebogo shonyane warned:

"That snake is highly venomous and aggressive its called black mamba."

Phumoh was amused:

"😂 First time ngibona inyoka ishawa ngesihlilingi (a snake being attacked with a sling shot)."

Nomfundo Shangase said:

"This just proved ukuthi angihlanyi ekhanda ngokuqalaza phansi kombhede (I am not crazy for always checcking under the bed) and hidden areas on a hot day masenglala because what is this?"

Phiwe added:

"Kodwa ungashaya inyoka ngeshlilingi (attacking a snake with a slingshot)😭😭 you guys are living in the future."

4XMTN8🏆+CarlingBlackLabel🏆 added:

"You guys are making it angry. You could have just handled it and removed it. The only thing you do not want in your house is an angry, wounded snake."

Khuboni Ndabezitha wrote:

"It can't even hear you guys. You're supposed to catch it and release it in the wild."

