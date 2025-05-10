RUSA Helps KZN Man With Black Mamba Over 2m in Video, SA in Disbelief
- The Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) made a massive snake discovery in KwaZulu-Natal recently
- A video shows the moment that the emergency team members discovered one of the most venomous snakes in the world
- People were mortified after seeing that the large snake was found in a residential home in KZN
RUSA rushed to handle a situation involving a dangerous snake in KZN recently. The harrowing moment showed the frightening find in Redcliffe.
A video captured the moment emergency workers at RUSA expertly handled the situation involving a snake. People were reeling over footage of the snake rescue.
RUSA finds large snake in KZN
Emergency workers at RUSA faced a large black mamba on 07 May 2025. The snake was reportedly 2.4 meters long and was discovered inside the roof of a home in RedCliffe. In the video, one of the emergency workers carefully extracted the black mamba underneath the roof tiles. Watch the team in action below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Snake discovered in family home
One family had a harrowing experience after running into a dangerous snake in their home. A TikTok video showed the household's reaction to finding a cobra in one of their children's bedrooms.
SA floored by snake's size
Online users were mortified by the size of the snake, and many argued that the black mamba did not look two meters long. Many people applauded the emergency workers from RUSA for their effective reaction.
RUSA is lauded for its fast response to a variety of emergencies. Briefly News reported that RUSA was on the scene of a fatal shooting in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, where two men were getting their cars washed.
@CastleLarger said:
"It's important to have a couple of stray cats that will frequent your yard just for this reason."
@SuperCool120950 commented:
"RUSA is working overtime. I'm proud of these guys."
@Ankomaliq wrote:
"From fighting crime to catching snakes, love these guy's ."
@ReactionUnitSA applauded RUSA:
"So effective in all departments. Well done."
@thobanishozi1 added:
"Reaction unit runs KZN, they are doing a very good job. Whoever owns this security company, well done to them."
@sonhlaks argued:
"A standard car width is about 1.9 meters, I don’t think that snake is longer than that."
@Phystoz agreed:
"That doesn't look like 2.4m."
Black mamba bites man praying at river, SA worried
Briefly News previously reported that a KZN man claimed that he suffered a snake bite from a dangerous viper. He alleged that one of the most venomous snakes struck him when he was at a river.
People were mortified by the man's encounter with a venomous snake. Nick Evans told Briefly News that certain details in the man's story contradicted a black mamba bite.
Online users were concerned about whether the 27-year-old would survive the bite. Many people speculated that a black mamba may not have bitten him because they are grey while the man described the snake that bit him as being large and black.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za