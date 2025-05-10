The Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) made a massive snake discovery in KwaZulu-Natal recently

A video shows the moment that the emergency team members discovered one of the most venomous snakes in the world

People were mortified after seeing that the large snake was found in a residential home in KZN

RUSA caught a large black mamba that was inside the roof of a home in KZN. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa / Facebook

Source: Facebook

RUSA rushed to handle a situation involving a dangerous snake in KZN recently. The harrowing moment showed the frightening find in Redcliffe.

A video captured the moment emergency workers at RUSA expertly handled the situation involving a snake. People were reeling over footage of the snake rescue.

RUSA finds large snake in KZN

Emergency workers at RUSA faced a large black mamba on 07 May 2025. The snake was reportedly 2.4 meters long and was discovered inside the roof of a home in RedCliffe. In the video, one of the emergency workers carefully extracted the black mamba underneath the roof tiles. Watch the team in action below:

Snake discovered in family home

One family had a harrowing experience after running into a dangerous snake in their home. A TikTok video showed the household's reaction to finding a cobra in one of their children's bedrooms.

SA floored by snake's size

Online users were mortified by the size of the snake, and many argued that the black mamba did not look two meters long. Many people applauded the emergency workers from RUSA for their effective reaction.

RUSA agents measure black mamaba found at KZN home. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: Facebook

RUSA is lauded for its fast response to a variety of emergencies. Briefly News reported that RUSA was on the scene of a fatal shooting in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, where two men were getting their cars washed.

@CastleLarger said:

"It's important to have a couple of stray cats that will frequent your yard just for this reason."

@SuperCool120950 commented:

"RUSA is working overtime. I'm proud of these guys."

@Ankomaliq wrote:

"From fighting crime to catching snakes, love these guy's ."

@ReactionUnitSA applauded RUSA:

"So effective in all departments. Well done."

@thobanishozi1 added:

"Reaction unit runs KZN, they are doing a very good job. Whoever owns this security company, well done to them."

@sonhlaks argued:

"A standard car width is about 1.9 meters, I don’t think that snake is longer than that."

@Phystoz agreed:

"That doesn't look like 2.4m."

Black mamba bites man praying at river, SA worried

Briefly News previously reported that a KZN man claimed that he suffered a snake bite from a dangerous viper. He alleged that one of the most venomous snakes struck him when he was at a river.

People were mortified by the man's encounter with a venomous snake. Nick Evans told Briefly News that certain details in the man's story contradicted a black mamba bite.

Online users were concerned about whether the 27-year-old would survive the bite. Many people speculated that a black mamba may not have bitten him because they are grey while the man described the snake that bit him as being large and black.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News