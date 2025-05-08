A young woman and four petrol attendants bust viral dance moves at a local filling station, grooving to an amapiano hit

She danced on her yellow Beetle's front bonnet while vibing to an amapiano hit, and her clip was shared on TikTok

Social media users loved the energy, saying the moment was 'so Mzansi and full of local charm, and wishing for more clips of such vibes

A young woman got four petrol attendants to join her in doing a viral dance challenge. Image: @skylelee_elliott

Source: TikTok

There's nothing more South African than turning a petrol stop into a dance floor. One lady and a crew of Engen petrol attendants proved just that, setting the internet on fire while having an amazing time.

The lady, TikTok user @skylelee_elliott, shared her clip on the platform, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were loved seeing the group, flooding the comment section with much praise.

The Engene garage dance show-off

In the video, the young woman stands in the front bonnet of her bright yellow Beetle while dancing to Jealousy by Khalil Harrison and Tyler ICU. The petrol attendants don't just cheer, they join in with slick moves of their own. The crew attempt the viral challenge, which @skylelee_elliott masters perfectly, as if in a music video.

Even though none of the four gents know the dance challenge, they still show off in their ways, proving that fun is not about following others but embracing the moment. After a few minutes of killing it, the lady hops down from the car, smiling and laughing with the petrol attendants.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the dancers

The video touched hearts nationwide. Many users celebrated the energy, saying moments like these were what made South Africa special. Some commented on how refreshing it was to see such happiness in a normal place like the garage. Others called it a random joy we all needed more of, filling the comment section with positive energy and love.

Petrol attendants happily enjoyed a popular amapiano song while on duty. Image: skylelee.elliott

Source: Instagram

User @Shantel Hamel said:

"Just good vibes in South Africa 🙏🥰."

User @🇿🇦Petrus_H2a🇺🇸 shared:

"This is what I want to see, I think it’s what most of us want to see, we are one, we are South Africa💪💯."

Use r@Miss Bentley added:

"Punch buggy yellow to everyone who views this (well done ) love it 😍."

User @Goblin commented:

"Haibo! These guys don't have TikTok because they don't know the dance🤣."

User @Djnel2709 shared:

"We need the real sound out of the car 🖐️."

Wouter van der Merwe added:

"So cool✌️what a legend."

