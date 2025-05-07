Pictures of a tombstone in South Africa that strangely resembles an American comedian and actor circulated online, leaving people amused and sparking a huge online debate

The images, posted on X, showed a gravestone found in the Northern Gauteng Province with a photo of the man in it, smiling beautifully

Social media users exploded with laughter as people joked and even tagged the man, asking if he was aware that he had died in Mzansi

A man shared pictures of a gravestone with American media personality Steve Harvey. Image: @iamsteveharveytv

A social media user shared photos of a tombstone with the American media personality Steve Harvey's face on it and shared that it was found in Hammanskraal, under the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.

The viral pictures were shared on X by @Moshe_Meso, sparking much laughter online, with others tagging the funny man and sharing jokes.

Steve Harvey's face on a gravestone gets people talking

The post shows two pictures of the same tombstone, one is a close-up, and the other shows its beauty from a distance. In the stone, the American's face is drawn smiling as if alive. On the top left of the beautiful stone are two hands holding each other, and underneath them is a large brown cross.

Unlike a stone made for a specific person, this one has no personal details, leaving one to wonder whether it was meant for someone or just an advertisement. The content creator posted the pictures with the caption asking whether Steve was aware that his gravestone was in Mzansi.

See X post below:

SA jokes about the tombstone

Social media users flooded the comments section, expressing their amusement. Many tagged the man, asking him how he was walking around in America when he had a tombstone in South Africa. Others joked, saying, many people resembled the man and that it probably belonged to one of those people.

Mzansi peeps tagged Steve Harvey to show him a gravestone with his picture. Image: iamsteveharveytv

User @TheRealSmomoh said:

"He doesn't even know at all 😂😂."

User @BeingThaBang added:

"There are a few American celebrities buried down here. Hammanskraal, we pride ourselves in being able to provide burial plots to celebrities."

User @Longoboze said:

"I came to SA to visit from Nigeria last week, I was supposed to leave this coming Friday, I am no longer leaving. It's nice here 😭😭😭."

User @Ledile_Ron shared:

"🤣😂Looks like him indeed!"

User @Bukhulubec14188 commented:

"Black people have spent more money on a grave for the dead than building decent houses for themselves and their young ones."

User @MkhuluMathanyel joked:

"@IAmSteveHarvey, why are you roaming around in America when you are buried in SA😭😭?"

