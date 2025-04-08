A wife shared a video of her last kiss with her husband as a way of saying goodbye to him at his funeral, sparking a huge debate online

A short video of her husband's funeral was shared on the video streaming app TikTok by the young mother

Social media users flooded the comment section, with many expressing that they understood the pain of losing a loved one and calling for others to allow the lady to grieve in peace

A grieving woman gave her husband a last kiss on his coffin. Image: Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

The death of a loved one is an unbearable pain that leaves a permanent scar on one's heart for many years. One woman who lost her husband a few years ago, shared her pain as if it had happened yesterday, touching hearts online.

The woman, TikTok user @ttgirl0072, shared a video of herself kissing her husband for the last time during his funeral, sparking a huge debate on the video-streaming app.

The Woman Kisses Her Husband Goodbye

In the clip, @ttgirl0072 is standing next to her husband's white coffin when she lowers her face inside to kiss his body for the last time. While still kissing him, a gentleman approaches to comfort her and offer support.

The lady takes her time, realising that this will be the last time she touches him. She captioned her post, explaining that after five years of not being able to share what happened on the day of his death, she was finally ready to share her pain.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows the lady love

The clip gained nearly 2K comments from social media users who sympathised with the lady, offering her words of comfort. Some poured their hearts out, detailing their losses and sharing how they didn’t think they would ever heal.

Others, however, warned against kissing the corpse, saying that the chemicals used were harmful to the skin and that there might be risks of pathogens. Some shared that they had kissed corpses before and were still fine.

Mzansi showered a lady with love after sharing a heartbreaking moment. Image: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

User @pluto said

"Kiss a person whilst alive not a dead body 😢😢😢😢."

User @user3271147610407 added:

"Please don't, you risk infection. They use chemicals to preserve the body. Immediately after death will be ok but after the morgue, it's very dangerous!"

User @Noluthando Ngcizela Ka Lembede shared:

"Heck, these pathogens are pathetic because they did nothing to me... Still here ... 🤧."

User @Ntando said:

"Sorry my love."

User @Oceans Aliy added:

"❤️I kissed my husband goodbye, never even had a sniff or cold everyone is entitled to their choices whilst they grieve and every culture should be respected 💖."

User @Johnte Platinum said:

"She did it out of love, some of you, if you've never loved, is better to stop the negativity."

3 Briefly News articles about grief

A local pastor went down one knee and proposed to a grieving widow at her husband's burial in front of families and congregants, sparking an online debate.

A woman discovered that her husband, whom she buried 12 years ago, was married and living in another country with his other family, shocking social media users.

A woman went from bride to widow the same day after her husband was shot while returning to the wedding reception venue after dropping off relatives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News