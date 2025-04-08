A local woman shared a post apologising to her late mum for staying in her marriage for just a few months

The video was shared on TikTok, where the lady also promised to share her story once she had gathered the courage and energy

The post was flooded with comments from social media users who reassured her that her mum would be proud of her for coming out of any situation alive

A lady promised to share details of what happened in her short-lived marriage. Image: @rosariaantonio43cc

Source: TikTok

A young lady who thought she had made her mum proud by getting married shared a moving post apologising to her after things didn’t go as planned, leaving her a laughingstock in her community.

The woman shared her clip on her TikTok handle @rosariaantonio43cc, and it went viral, attracting 1.7M views and thousands of comments from social media users who filled her with words of strength, reassuring her that her mum would not love her any less.

The woman apologises to her late mother

The lady shared a video of herself taken on her wedding day in her white gown. In the clip, the beautiful woman is sitting as the camera zooms in and out of her gorgeous face. She looks to the side and then smiles towards the driver.

The video is captioned with a heartfelt message in which she apologises to her mum for divorcing after seven months, saying she tried her best. She also mentioned feeling like a laughingstock after returning to her dad’s house.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows the lady support

The clip gained 109K likes and over 3.4K comments from social media users who showed the lady love. Many shared that there was nothing wrong with leaving relationships that weren’t working, rather than staying in toxic situations that could be harmful.

Some shared their own short marriage stories, acknowledging that while it wasn’t easy, they made the best decisions for their well-being. Others were keen to know why she returned home, a story she promised to share later.

User @Taaaaaadz said:

"Better than losing your mental health peace and life you will try again sis. I returned after 4 months they laughed I found love again 2 years later. we are celebrating 5yrs this year.""

User @Knight commented:

"You even tried 7 months is too much 😹😹😹there is a lady who came direct to her father's house after the first night of her honeymoon 😹😹😹till today she has never said what happened and never gone back."

User @Ma Avie added:

"I hope she understands A divorced daughter is better than a dead one 😞😭."

User @Luthandoyenkosi shared:

"It’s okay my love i actually divorced him after 3 months 🥺💔you didn’t fail my love it happens."

User @Maambo Kalapa said:

"I think she's apologising to her mom for not doing the things that she told her to do to have a good marriage. Stay strong and start all over but this time with experience."

User @Luyando'sMom1223 added:

"A divorced daughter is better than a dead daughter 🥰🥰 she's proud of you."

