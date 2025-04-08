A young South African lady surprised her dad in the sweetest way, which touched many online users

The hun shared with her viewers how she pulled off the grand gesture for her father, leaving him stunned

People were amazed by the TikTok video and rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A heartwarming moment between a woman and her dad went viral on social media, leaving many people in their feelings.

A South African lady bought her father a brand-new car in a TikTok video. Image: @botshelo_josine

Source: TikTok

Woman buys dad a car in emotional video

The touching moment was captured on camera and was posted by the lady herself on her TikTok account under the handle @botshelo_josine.

In the video, the woman showcased how she surprised her father with a brand-new car, leaving both him and the viewers in tears. The dad's emotional reaction as he received the car from his daughter, who expressed gratitude for everything he’s done for her.

In her TikTok caption, the lady shared that she told her father they needed his signature at Sanlam as a beneficiary. He took a taxi there, only to arrive at the surprise she had planned for him.

The old man was stunned when she revealed to her dad that the car was his — a gift she had purchased for him. He was filled with emotions as he walked away, covering his face with his jacket in awe of the gift from his beloved daughter.

@botshelo_josine went on to express her love and gratitude to her dad as a small token of appreciation.

"I love you, papa. You deserve more. I am daddy's little girl."

The emotional exchange between the two has resonated with many South Africans, with people flooding the comments section with messages of support, admiration, and shared tears.

The footage touched many South Africans, as viewers praised the daughter for honouring her father in such a powerful way, calling it a beautiful reminder of the importance of giving back and showing gratitude.

Watch the video below:

SA is in awe

People loved the heartwarming interaction between the father and daughter as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

Zoleka Jessica said:

"I was raised by my step Dad...., but that guy deserves a reward one day this will be me thanking him . Well done, sis."

Houseplans & construction added:

"This is beautiful."

Lizzy Senokwane expressed:

"Ke nna le mang re llang? This is beautiful ausi; may God bless you more and more."

Thabelo wrote:

"The only tears our parents deserve."

Mrs ZZF Mathenjwa commented:

"Well done sisi. Such a beautiful moment. Crying because I will never have this moment- lost my dad in 2010, and my kids will never have this moment - I lost my husband in 2021."

LC shared:

"Wow, this is so amazing that you could do this for your dad, congrats."

A woman showcased how she surprised her dad with a brand-new car. Image: @botshelo_josine

Source: TikTok

