LIMPOPO – Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a couple in the Kruger National Park.

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Police arrested two suspects for the murder of a Mossel Bay couple in the Kruger National Park. Image: Thing Nong Nont (Getty Images)/ Kasi News (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Ernst (71) and Dina Marais (73) were found dead on 22 May 2026, two days after they were last seen alive. Their bodies were found floating on the banks of the Luvuvhu River near the Mozambique border intersection. They had been stabbed numerous times with a sharp object.

The couple's green Ford Ranger double-cab bakkie was allegedly traced crossing illegally into Mozambique, through the park's fence.

More arrests are expected

On Wednesday, 03 June 2026, police confirmed that two suspects were arrested in connection with the murders. The suspects are both Mozambican nationals. who were arrested in Mozambique.

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The first suspect was nabbed in Chókwè on Monday, 01 June 2026, while the second suspect was arrested in Xai-Xai city, Gaza province, on Tuesday, 02 June 2026.

Police also expect to make more arrests as detectives pursue additional leads. The case has sparked widespread concern about the safety of tourists in one of the country’s most important tourism and heritage sites.

Source: Briefly News