Workers dumped loose sand on Diaz Beach in the Western Cape on 3 June 2026, trying to protect the shoreline ahead of a SAWS level 8 storm warning set to hit the southern coast.

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Screenshots taken from the clip showing the preparations. Images: SA Today

Source: Facebook

SA Today shared a Facebook video of heavy machinery offloading sand along the battered beach. Diaz Beach had already been torn apart by flooding just weeks earlier in May.

Mzansi said the ocean would not even notice

The video sparked a heated debate in the comments. South Africans were convinced the loose sand stood no chance against level 8 seas. People came with full engineering opinions and zero mercy.

Sandbags were the first alternative people suggested. Then the conversation moved to dolosse and tetrapods as longer-term solutions. Most agreed that loose sand was the worst possible choice for the job.

One commenter said the sea treats a sandpile like a feather. Another gave credit for the effort but said the first big wave would flatten everything. The tone was a mix of disbelief, frustration, and dark humour.

The storm warning covered the southern parts of the Western and Eastern Cape. Dangerous swells, strong winds, and rough seas were all expected over 3 and 4 June. Diaz Beach was heading into round two still wide open.

The bigger issue people raised was coastal buildings sitting on sand. Many said permanent structures should have been put in place years ago. For now, the ocean will have the final say.

Watch the efforts in the Facebook video below:

Source: Briefly News