President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed opposition criticism over the Phala Phala controversy

Speaking during the Presidency’s budget vote debate, he said political parties are “clamouring for attention” ahead of local elections by using the scandal

Ramaphosa rejected claims that his administration is being distracted by political pressure linked to the Phala Phala farm robbery

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed mounting criticism over his leadership, saying opposition parties are “clamouring for attention” and engaging in political posturing ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during his response to Tuesday’s heated parliamentary budget vote debate on the Presidency, where opposition MPs repeatedly pressed him to account for the ongoing controversy linked to the Phala Phala farm robbery.

Political parties continue to call for answers over Phala Phala

The incident, which involves the alleged theft of foreign currency from his private Limpopo farm, has remained a recurring political flashpoint, with opposition parties using parliamentary platforms to demand greater accountability and transparency from the President.

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During the debate, MPs raised a range of concerns about governance in the country, including unemployment, corruption, crime, and service delivery challenges, while also renewing calls for clarity on the Phala Phala matter.

Ramaphosa responded

In response, Ramaphosa strongly defended his administration, insisting that government remains focused on its core priorities of economic growth, job creation, and infrastructure development.

He rejected suggestions that political pressure would derail the Presidency’s work, saying the government would not be distracted by what he described as “political theatre” and electoral manoeuvring.

“Political parties are clamouring for attention,” he said,

He further argued that much of the criticism is driven by short-term political interests rather than constructive engagement on national priorities.

Ramaphosa further noted that despite political differences in Parliament, there is still broad agreement on the need to address South Africa’s economic challenges and improve the lives of citizens.

He added that effective governance requires cooperation on key national issues, even where parties disagree on policy approaches.

According to Ramaphosa, the Presidency will continue to focus on strengthening economic recovery efforts, improving state capacity, and ensuring that government delivers measurable results for citizens.

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EFF demands parliament oppose Ramaphosa's review application

In related news, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have demanded that the National Assembly oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application to review and set aside the report into Phala Phala. The president formally lodged an application at the Western Cape High Court on 26 May 2026 to review the report into the theft of foreign currency from his farm in 2020. The party argued that the Independent Panel process was established in terms of the Rules of the National Assembly and was an important constitutional accountability mechanism of Parliament.

The South African Parliament. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

ActionSA said it will lay charges against Ramaphosa

Previously, Briefly News reported that ActionSA announced that it will lay criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm scandal, arguing that new details show possible violations of the law. The party claims the charges will be based on the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, as well as allegations of perjury and fraud linked to statements Ramaphosa made about money stolen from his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala, in 2020.

Source: Briefly News