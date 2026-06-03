The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) expressed unhappiness with President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to challenge the Phala Phala report

The Red Berets also criticised the president ahead of his appearance before Parliament for his formal reply to the parliamentary budget debate

The party believes that the president was abusing his position and attempting to evade accountability over the Phala Phala matter through litigation

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The EFF boycotted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s budget vote reply, branding him a constitutional delinquent. Image: Mark Andrews/ Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have boycotted President Cyril Ramaphosa's reply to the Budget Vote.

The president returned to Parliament on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, for his formal reply to the parliamentary budget debate, but the Red Berets were not in attendance.

The EFF indicated that it would not attend as it refused to ‘legitimise a constitutional delinquent who violated his oath of office.’

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Why is the EFF unhappy with Ramaphosa?

In an official statement, the party accused Ramaphosa of attempting to avoid accountability by asking the courts to review and set aside the Section 89 Independent Panel Report.

The report found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of the theft of foreign currency from his farm in 2020. The National Assembly initially rejected the report in 2022, but the Constitutional Court has since ruled that this decision was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The court’s ruling has paved the way for impeachment proceedings to begin, with RISE Mzansi's Makashule Gana now elected as the chairperson of the impeachment committee.

The president filed an application to challenge the report into Phala Phala. Image: Alex Reporter

Source: Facebook

The EFF noted that before the National Assembly rejected the report, in December 2022, Ramaphosa approached the courts as well to review and set aside the report. He withdrew this court application after the report was rejected.

“This means he felt no need to, on a moral and ethical basis, clear his name and was only interested in preventing any threat to his stay in office,” the EFF said.

EFF unhappy Ramaphosa has launched another review application

The Red Berets also expressed unhappiness with Ramaphosa’s latest review application, saying he was once again attempting to evade accountability through litigation.

“Instead of submitting himself to scrutiny and accountability, Ramaphosa mobilised the resources of the state to protect himself and ensure that the full truth about Phala Phala never emerges.

One must therefore ask: if he is not guilty, what is it that this President is trying to hide? What is he afraid of?”

Other stories about the ConCourt ruling

Briefly News has covered several articles about the aftermath of the ruling, as several politicians weighed in on the judgment.

EFF demands that National Assembly oppose Ramaphosa's application

Briefly News reported that the EFF wrote to the National Assembly, demanding action from the Speaker, Thoko Didiza.

The party wanted the Speaker, on behalf of the National Assembly, to oppose Ramaphosa's application to review the report.

The EFF also insisted that all political parties should participate in appointing legal representation for the National Assembly.

Source: Briefly News