JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG– The Democratic Alliance president, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said President Cyril Ramaphosa must be held accountable after the Constitutional Court ruled on 8 May 2026 that Parliament's Phala Phala vote was unconstitutional. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said the Phala Phala saga was dissimilar to the Nkandla controversy as the party reacted to the ruling.

Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling. Images: Ilaria Finizio / AFP, Emmanuel Croset/ AFP, and Rodger Bosch / POOL / AFP

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Hill-Lewis posted his reaction to the ruling on his @geordinhl X account. He said that the ruling was a serious moment for Parliament, the Presidency, and the country's Constitutional democracy. He called for Ramaphosa to account and said the impeachment committee must be rational, fair, and constitutional in its work.

“For too long, the ANC has presided over a political culture in which accountability is delayed, diluted, or avoided when it becomes inconvenient,” he said.

Read the tweet on X here:

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MK Party reacts to ruling

Speaking to SABC News, Ndhlela denied that the ruling was Ramaphosa's Nkandla moment. He said that there was no cash found in Nkandla. He remarked that a man as noble as MK Party president Jacob Zuma must not be compared to a criminal and constitutional delinquent like Ramaphosa. He said that Ramaphosa must now answer to Parliament.

Ndhlela pointed out that the issue must be dealt with by the impeachment committee. He added that African National Congress (ANC) MPs will not be able to protect Ramaphosa after the party lost its majority in the 2024 general elections. He questioned whether the Democratic Alliance, which is the ANC’s Government of National Unity partner, would demonstrate morality when the matter is brought before Parliament. He called for Phala Phala farm to be seized as it was a crime scene.

Source: Briefly News