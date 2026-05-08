The Constitutional Court has ruled that Parliament’s Section 89 Panel process on the Phala Phala matter was unconstitutional

Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she has been “vindicated” by the judgment. She also claims she was unlawfully removed for doing her job

The ruling is expected to reignite debate around the Phala Phala controversy and its handling

Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane commented on the Phala Phala judgment. Images: Frennie Shivambu and Chris Ryan

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she has been “vindicated” after the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday, 8 May 2026, that Parliament’s vote on the Section 89 Panel report into the Phala Phala matter was unconstitutional.

The Constitutional Court issued a landmark ruling on 8 May 2026, declaring that the National Assembly’s decision to dismiss the report on the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm was illegal and unconstitutional.

The ruling marks a major legal development in the long-running saga where 550 000 US dollars were stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

Mkhwebane says she has been vindicated

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account shortly after the ruling, Mkhwebane wrote:

"I have once again been vindicated. I was unlawfully removed by President Ramaphosa and the DA for following the law and country's constitution. God came through for me after the pain they all put me through for years.”

See Mkhwebane's post on her X account:

Mkhwebane was the first NPA head to be impeached

Following criticism of President Ramaphosa for failing to immediately report the incident to authorities, African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula tabled a motion in Parliament calling for a Section 89 inquiry into whether Ramaphosa had violated the Constitution.

Mkhwebane, who took office as Public Protector in October 2016, was later removed from office on 11 September 2023 after the National Assembly voted 318 to 43 in favour of adopting an impeachment inquiry’s recommendation.

Thursday’s Constitutional Court judgment, however, found that Parliament’s handling of the Section 89 Panel process was unconstitutional, effectively resetting a key part of the parliamentary process linked to the Phala Phala matter.

The ruling is expected to have significant political and legal implications as the controversy continues to unfold.

South Africans weighed in on Mkhwebane's comments

Some social users applauded her for her handling of the Phala Phala matter.

@1TrophyWifeHer said:

"The nation thanks you for standing up for the laws of the nation at a time when it was unfavourable to do so!"

@THE_POLITIKAL_1 said:

"You are vindicated, dear! Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the one who stood up to the CR17 funders! Phala Phala will never die! Answer those 31 Questions again in public Cyril Ramaphosa!"

@TsorohM said:

"The fact that you stood on the right side of the law speaks volumes. Sadly, I can't say the same about your predecessor, she probably thought PP stands for President's Protector."

While some said she deserved to be impeached for her wrong interpretation of the law.

@Ndlmia said:

"You were removed illegally, but it saved our country. Most of your judgments were a target to those Zuma didn't agree with."

@Mpho_T10 said:

"Jumping on the bandwagon and claiming undeserved victory. You were removed because of your incompetence, nothing to do with Phalaphala...you must thank your political Master's EFF for this landmark judgment."

EFF welcomes ConCourt ruling

Briefly News also reported that Julius Malema and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have welcomed the Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding the Phala Phala saga. Speaking to the media outside the court in Johannesburg, the Commander-in-Chief (CIC) of the Red Berets suggested that Ramaphosa resign to focus on impeachment proceedings.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News