Chaos breaks out in Kraaifontein as viral TikTok footage captures the aftermath of a looting incident

Government responds to growing protests while officials address mounting concerns in local communities

South Africans split online as viral clips spark heated debates about accountability and livelihoods

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The streets were filled with discarded food and smoke. Image: @_vaalie1don9

Source: TikTok

A man shared footage showing the aftermath of an alleged looting incident in Kraaifontein. South Africans weighed in on the situation online.

The clip, posted on TikTok by @_vaalie1don9 on 27 May 2026, captured vegetables scattered across the street and vendor stalls left abandoned outside a shopping centre following the chaos. According to the man, police officers had just arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. The caption on the post read:

“Situation in Kraaifontein. Looting of foreign traders.”

While filming the area, the man expressed shock at the situation. He can be heard saying:

“Things are going crazy. This place has just been looted now....Look at what these people are doing here.”

Food vendor stalls were left abandoned. Image: @_vaalie1don9

Source: TikTok

Government responds to anti-immigration protests

The South African government is facing growing pressure as anti-immigration protests continue to spread in parts of the country. March on March authorities have condemned violence, looting, and intimidation linked to the demonstrations while calling for calm and lawful action.

Government departments and law enforcement agencies are reportedly working together to address community concerns around undocumented migrants and crime as ministers convened a meeting at the Union Buildings on Monday, 25 May 2026. Officials also warned that targeting foreign nationals and destroying businesses could worsen tensions, disrupt local economies, increase fear among residents, and place additional strain on already affected communities.

View the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to looting chaos

Mzansi shared their thoughts on @_vaalie1don9's page. Many South Africans were divided after videos of the looting spread online. Some defended the anger behind the protests, while others condemned the destruction of businesses and livelihoods.

Hussein w Msusa said:

"So where are they going to buy R5 potatoes?"

The passive wrote:

"Good job, my fellow South Africans."

Msjl Jevu commented:

"The real movie is coming on 30 June."

Moipone wako Pheli™️ 📍💫 added:

"The world is watching."

Khurah Nxumalo Ngcobo exclaimed:

"They are tired, I don't blame them."

SANDILE MNGOMEZULU said:

"Government must be blamed for this."

tayy_georgia commented:

"TWO WRONGS DON'T MAKE RIGHT, THIS IS ALSO PEOPLE'S BREAD AND BUTTER 🥲 "

Ausi Maseabo said:

"They are doing it wrong, though."

More Briefly News Stories on looting

A viral TikTok video showing men looting a foreign-owned shop during an anti-immigration protest in Bloemfontein sparked outrage online, with many South Africans condemning the violence and calling it criminal behaviour.

Nearly 100 people were arrested after a bottle store and foreign-owned shops were allegedly looted during unrest linked to a shutdown protest in Bloemfontein, with police deployed to secure the area and prevent further chaos.

Julius Malema was criticised online after sharing an old video of looting during renewed Durban protests, with many South Africans accusing him of inflaming tensions rather than promoting peace.

Source: Briefly News