Julius Malema was widely criticised online after sharing a video of alleged hawker stall looting that social media users later claimed was old footage

The clip resurfaced amid renewed protest tensions in Durban, with many accusing Malema of fuelling controversy by posting it out of context

Reactions were divided, with some defending him while the majority slammed him, arguing that the post worsened already sensitive debates around immigration and public unrest

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Julius Malema (left) and March and March protesters (right). Images: @ZaFlashNews/X and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Julius Malema has been widely roasted on social media after it emerged that the video he shared of alleged hawker stall looting was not recent, but an old clip circulating again amid renewed protest tensions in Durban.

Social media users quickly pointed out the timing and context mismatch, accusing him of amplifying outdated footage during a sensitive period of unrest and heated debate around foreign nationals.

What did the clip show?

The clip, assumed to be originally from Gagasi FM, appears to show a group of people casually taking items such as sunglasses and bags from a hawker’s stall, allegedly belonging to a foreign national. Passersby are seen helping themselves while others look on, with many social media users interpreting the scene as looting.

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Malema’s decision to repost the video quickly ignited mixed reactions. Supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rallied behind him, arguing that he is not responsible for South Africa’s immigration challenges and that the footage highlights broader societal issues.

However, critics accused Malema of amplifying negative behaviour during a sensitive time. Several users argued that sharing such content paints South Africans in a bad light and fuels already fragile relations between locals and foreign nationals. Others said the post risks deepening divisions amid ongoing tensions.

See clip posted on Julius Malema's X account:

Social media reactions to the clip

@RamafaloMoses said:

"Julius, your desperation to sound politically correct in defending foreigners needs to be studied at UNISA. You even went to fetch old videos with the hope of doing damage control of your latest reckless statements defending foreigners?"

@bra_khumza said:

"My GOAT has fallen, fetching old videos just to push a false narrative."

@Batshelo said:

"Your phone is always ready to post whenever to paint South Africans as villains."

@Skii_macs said:

"This is an old video and the culprits were called into order …yini? Are you running out of defence strategies?"

@JUST4TUMELO said:

"This must be an old video, I am part of this march, and police are all over the place…the crowd is disciplined. Rest Malema."

Malema sues Ngizw Mchunu for defamation

In related news, Julius Malema and leader of the anti-illegal immigration movement, Ngizwe Mchunu have previously clashed over their opposite stance on immigration. Tensions escalated when Mchunu accused Malema of being in support of illegal foreigners because he was receiving money and protection from Nigerian nationals. In turn, Malema sued Mchunu, demanding a retraction, public apology, and R1 million in damages within 24 hours.

Mchunu hits back at Malema

Briefly News also reported that Ngizwe Mchunu hit back at Julius Malema after the EF president sued him for defamation. Mchunu called Malema a 'dead snake' and said that he will go to jail, and he cannot rise up again. He further said Malema lost his chance to come into power, rule this generation, and change the nation for the better.

Source: Briefly News