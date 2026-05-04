An illegal drag race on Steve Biko Road in Gezina, Pretoria, ended in tragedy when a crash claimed one life and left several people injured

A viral video of the incident has sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns over dangerous street racing in the area

Residents are now calling on the Tshwane Metro Police and city officials to urgently intervene and clamp down on repeated illegal racing on the busy roadway

A person was killed during a drag race in Pretoria. Image: Camilla Richetti

Source: Getty Images

TSHWANE —South Africans have reacted with shock and anger after a viral video showed a deadly illegal drag race that left one person dead and several others injured in Pretoria.

An illegal street race on Steve Biko Road in the Gezina area turned tragic when a white Renault Kwid reportedly lost control and crashed into a light-coloured sedan on Sunday evening, 3 May 2026.

Shocking footage shows the deadly collision

The impact killed one person at the scene and left multiple others injured. Emergency services rushed to the scene, where chaos unfolded as bystanders gathered following the collision.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared the disturbing footage online, drawing attention to long-standing community complaints about Sunday gatherings on the stretch of road, which residents say is frequently turned into an unofficial racing track.

A video of the race was posted on Yusuf Abramjee's X account:

The video has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many South Africans calling for urgent intervention and stricter law enforcement.

South Africans weigh in

Residents and regular road users are now demanding decisive action from the Tshwane Metro Police Department and city officials, saying repeated warnings have been ignored for years.

@TimangaInvest said:

"Why do the police not do anything about it? These races have been going on for more than 10 years in Gezina on Sundays, and they’re still not patrolling that road."

@Vusi_Quesion said:

"Some accidents occur every week outside where I stay on Pretorius Street. A robot was hit just yesterday. The city really needs to act on this."

@CyrilMboweni1 said:

"Nasiphi Moya, people have been complaining about this nonsense... look now? Where's law enforcement to make sure the roads are always monitored?"

@koosmogale1 said:

"It's over 30 years now and it has been happening every Sunday. They remain untouchable because it's white guys.'

@MoviePlugshz

"This has to stop, man, Steve Biko every Sunday turning into a racetrack. RIP to the victim, prayers for the injured. Police, please do something permanent. Enough lives lost."

Two famous artists slammed after drag racing video goes viral

In other news, renowned artists Kelvin Momo and Sam Deep trended online for the wrong reasons after a video of them drag racing was shared on X. The video shows the two artists revving their vehicles for a while at a road intersection while talking to each other. In the short video, the musicians exchange banter as they line up their cars for a power pipe showdown. South Africans condemned the duo for their reckless behaviour on public roads.

One dead in Pnetown head-on collision

Previously, Briefly News reported that a head-on collision in Pinetown, west of Durban, claimed one life and left two others seriously injured on Sunday morning, 28 September 2025. Paramedics reported that a female driver, believed to be in her forties, sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Two occupants from the other vehicle were seriously injured and taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Source: Briefly News