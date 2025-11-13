Kelvin Momo and Sam Deep faced backlash after a video of them in their Golf 8R cars was shared online

South Africans condemned the pair for their reckless behaviour and reminded them of the consequences other celebrities faced for similar stunts

Radio personality Penny Ntuli was previously condemned for a reckless stunt on a busy highway

Kelvin Momo and Sam Deep were condemned for drag racing on a public road. Image: realsamdeep, louisrosebank

Source: Instagram

Renowned artists Kelvin Momo and Sam Deep are trending online for the wrong reasons after a video of them was reshared on Twitter.

Momo, who hogged headlines for a historic Redbull Symphonic, trended for something other than a new song or album release. Kelvin Momo and Sam Deep court the ire of South Africans after a video of them drag racing in their VW Golf 8R cars was reshared on Twitter.

Kelvin Momo and Sam Deep slammed for drag racing

On Thursday, 13 November 2025, entertainment blogger The Audio Lab reshared a video of Kelvin Momo and Sam Deep in their sleek VW Golf 8R vehicles. The post was captioned:

“Kelvin Momo and Sam Deep racing 😤🔥”

The video shows the two artists revving their vehicles for a while at a road intersection while talking to each other. In the short video, the musicians exchange banter as they line up their cars for a power pipe showdown. The clip ends with Kelvin Momo speeding off.

Watch the video below:

SA drags Kelvin Momo and Sam Deep for drag racing

Reacting to the video, South Africans condemned the duo for their reckless behaviour on public roads. Some called for their arrest and reminded the duo of the consequences some celebrities faced for similar stunts. Some referenced Jub Jub, who was sent to jail after a car crash where he and his co-accused, while drag-racing, drove into a group of school children.

Here are some of the comments:

@Billy_PMS advised:

“Kyalami and Zwartkop allow booking for you to race. Not on the road, guys, please.”

@Berianpheeha suggested:

“Arrest them immediately. They didn't learn from Jub Jub.”

@MhlangaLindo said:

“@PublicSafetyMMC, please arrest these people. Jub Jub did the same and ended up killing people. We don't want stats anymore.”

@stheMC_ pleaded:

“Please stop doing this, guys. Sam Deep and Kelvin Momo, we love your music, and we don't want another Jub Jub situation.”

@RealBChoche remarked:

“This is exactly why I never donate to artists or celebrities when they are in need.”

@GORDON_JHB alleged:

“Phori lost a deal cause of drifting.”

@ChrisExcel102 shared:

“Putting people's lives at risk on the road, we won’t clap hands for it because we love your music.”

@swaythadj criticised:

“Sam Deep, you have the number one song in the country, and you do something this reckless? Come on, dawg.”

Fans condemned Kelvin Momo and Sam Deep after a viral video. Image: realsamdeep, louisrosebank

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to a video of Penny Ntuli twerking on the highway

Kelvin Momo and Sam Deep aren't the only South African celebrities who have been criticised for reckless road stunts.

Briefly News reported that radio personality Penny Ntuli was condemned after sharing a video of herself dancing on the highway.

The social media influencer was seen twerking with a friend in the viral clip on the side of a busy road. South Africans took to Ntuli's video to criticise her, while the Road Traffic Management Corporation condemned her clip.

Source: Briefly News