Thembinkosi Mthembu and SK finally met in person, and the former The Queen actor could not stop singing his fellow actor's praises for the work he has done

In a heartwarming exchange, the pair voiced their admiration for one another's craft, with Mthembu highlighting how SK paved the way for stars like him

Their video left both fans and industry peers alike deeply moved by the display of brotherhood and mutual respect, with many celebrating the rare moment of kings recognising kings in the competitive South African film industry

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

SK Khoza and Thembinkosi Mthembu sang each other's praises in a viral video. Images: thembinkosi_mthembu, skcoza

Source: Instagram

The South African entertainment industry witnessed a rare and powerful display of brotherhood as acting heavyweights Thembinkosi Mthembu and Sthembiso "SK" Khoza finally met in person on 12 May 2026.

The viral encounter, characterised by mutual respect and high praise, saw the former Kings of Joburg star openly honouring Mthembu and praising his craft, saying he was "one of a kind."

"You are a thespian, brother. You are one of a kind. I truly love your work."

The Shaka iLembe star, clearly touched and humbled by the high praise, returned the compliment by honouring SK for his massive impact on the industry and for laying the foundation for the leading men of today.

As the saying goes, Mthembu gave SK his flowers, emphasising that his own rise to stardom was made possible by the doors opened by those who came before him.

"My work wouldn't be possible if it weren't for you."

SK, not one to shy away from showing affection, highlighted the importance of brotherhood as he embraced Mthembu. In his caption, he expressed gratitude to Thembinkosi for his support and respect, describing their moment as "priceless."

"This moment right here was priceless. Ngyabonga, @thembinkosi__mthembu, for your respect and support, King. When two thespians who admire each other's craft finally get to meet."

Watch SK Khoza and Thembinkosi Mthembu's video below.

Social media admires SK Khoza and Thembinkosi Mthembu's sweet interaction

Fans and peers gathered in the comment section, moved by the touching interaction and offering their own praise for the talented actors. Read some of the comments below.

Actress Dawn Thandeka King said:

"We love this. This is beautiful."

slow_lounge_ was touched:

"This moment. Beautiful brotherhood."

wallsofjericho_23 declared:

"Two young legends can co-exist."

sibiyanokuphila wrote:

"We get to witness bromance with this generation of men, and it's a beautiful thing to see."

iamdemor reacted:

"Priceless moment, Gratitude and brotherly love."

kutlwanomokoni added:

"The most beautiful thing I’ve seen today."

Meanwhile, others in the comment section were quick to suggest that this meeting should be more than just a social media moment. Fans flooded the post with requests for a collaboration, eagerly asking to see the two powerhouses cast in a show together.

Fans were moved to tears by Thembinkosi Mthembu and SK Khoza’s heartwarming exchange. Images: skcoza, thembinkosi_mthembu

Source: Instagram

SK Khoza mourns his late grandmother

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to SK Khoza's tearful tribute to his late grandmother as he announced her passing.

The actor moved fans and peers to tears as he shared heartfelt memories of his time with his granny, clearly heartbroken by her tragic loss.

Source: Briefly News