A heartbroken SK Khoza recently took to social media to mourn the death of his beloved grandmother

The actor admitted that he was devastated as he shared a heartfelt farewell letter that captured the special bond he shared with his granny, whom he called his "angel in heaven"

His touching post was met with an outpouring of love and support from followers, who dedicated heartfelt tribute messages to Khoza's grandmother

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SK Khoza mourned the loss of his beloved grandmother. Images: skcoza

Source: Instagram

South African actor SK Khoza was devastated in a recent Instagram post as he bid farewell to his beloved grandmother.

On Friday, 13 March 2026, the former The Queen star posted a touching farewell letter to his "bestie" and thanked her for the unconditional love she gave him, saying he missed her dearly.

"I miss you, bestie, kodwa I know you are resting so peacefully. Ngyabonga gogo wami for loving me so unconditionally and being my everything."

SK admitted that he was "in a million pieces"; however, he was comforted by the knowledge that he had now gained a guardian angel.

Bidding farewell to his beloved granny, the multi-award-winning actor looked forward to reuniting with her again one day, dancing, sharing memorable conversations and endless laughs.

"My angel in heaven, until we dance, talk and laugh again together as always. Ngyakuthanda, Gogo Wami. Lala kahle, sthandwa sami."

His post featured a video montage that captured the heartfelt moments he shared with his grandmother, including a sweet video of them dancing together. From the video, it became clear that SK’s grandmother wasn't just a relative, but a strong pillar in his life who stood by him through every high and low.

The post showcased the unwavering bond between grandparents and their grandchildren, and how the loss of a matriarch leaves a void that no amount of time can truly fill.

See SK Khoza's post below.

Tributes pour in for SK Khoza's grandmother

Fans and peers gathered in the comment section with heartfelt tributes to the actor's late granny. Read some of their comments below.

papa.ghost said:

"Lala ngoxolo, maGogo. Sending love to you, brother."

Actor Pallance Dladla wrote:

"Rest in power, gogo."

unathingwenya10 posted:

"Condolences to you and your family. Alale ngokuthula ugogo."

winnie_pine comforted SK Khoza:

"Sincerest condolences to you and yours. An angel for sure. May you find comfort in good memories. Prayers up for you all. May she rest easy."

Fans and peers sent heartfelt tributes following the passing of SK Khoza's grandmother. Image: skcoza

Source: Instagram

pretty_angel3000 posted:

"Good morning, so sorry for your loss. My condolences and prayers for you and your family."

ayanda_mhlanga_sa reacted:

"Sorry, my friend."

mazibukomillicent337 added:

"Condolences to you and your family."

Peers comfort Danya Dev following his mother's death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Danya Dev's touching tribute following the death of his beloved mother.

The singer posted photos from his mom's funeral and gave fans and followers insight into how the devastating loss had deeply impacted him.

Reacting to the news, fellow celebrities gathered in the comment section to comfort Danya Dev as he navigates the profound loss.

Source: Briefly News