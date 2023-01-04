SK Khoza has taken to his timeline to express his gratitude to his friends and family after winning multiple awards in 2022

Despite hogging headlines for all his public scandals throughout the year, the former The Queen actor excelled in his TV roles and won prestigious awards

Reacting to the star's lengthy post, his supporters applauded him for being the best when it comes to TV and shared that they can't wait to see him slay new roles this year

SK Khoza bagged multiple prestigious awards in 2022 despite going through the most. The actor trended for all the wrong reasons but proved his naysayers wrong when it came to acting.

SK Khoza showed love to his supporters and family. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media on 3 January, the former The Queen star penned a lengthy post thanking his supporters, friends and family for believing in his talent.

ZAlebs reports that SK Khoza shared that he's not going to lose sight of his goals despite all his public scandals. The star admitted that he faced several challenges, adding that those challenges strengthened him to be a better actor.

In his Instagram post, he acknowledged his seniors and industry colleagues for inspiring him to become a better actor. The award-winning star added:

"To my parents and entire family, you truly are my pillar where I receive and am blessed with so much joy, happiness, love, kindness and care."

Mzansi showers SK Khoza with love

Peeps took to SK's comment section on the video and picture-sharing app and applauded him for continuously slaying each and every role he plays on TV.

masandiworld commented:

"Khuphuka mfoka Khoza! Challenges and all, may you continue to inspire, Sano."

ndumisokhumaloza commented:

"You deserve all of them."

nonkhumalo28 wrote:

"You are a star."

nolie_rhema said:

"Awwww, our fav. It can only be upwards and forward with hard work and God on your side. All the best for the new year."

omhle_tshabalala wrote:

"All the best my king."

sibonginkosi_tenza commented:

"Congratulations and to many more."

maestrosthukza said:

"BLACK EXCELLENCE! Well deserved, king. Keep on inspiring us. To many, many more."

prince_morake_ added:

"More blessings on its way my G... anyway can't wait to work with a veteran."

Source: Briefly News