Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams is the leading contender for the PSL Golden Glove Award as the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper tops the charts with 14 clean sheets

Williams is the favourite to win the award as the newly-crowned champions have five games left to play, while other teams only have three

Local football fans took to social media to applaud Williams, while others felt the entire Sundowns defence deserves an award

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is the leading contender for the PSL Golden Glove Award. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has a healthy lead in the race for the Golden Glove Award with 14 clean sheets.

The Bafana skipper is the heavy favourite for the goalkeeping accolade, while the Sundowns star is backed for the PSL Player of the Season Award

Ronwen Williams leads the way for the Golden Glove Award

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has praised Williams this season, saying the 32-year-old has changed goalkeeping in South Africa.

Stellenbosch FC goalkeeper Sage Stephens is second on the list, but he needs to keep clean sheets in his last three matches to equal Williams, who has five matches left.

Fans applaud Williams

Football fans took to social media to applaud Williams, while others say the Bafana skipper has benefited from having a solid defence in front of him.

XX Khanyile says the award is not a true indicator:

“Clean sheet is such a bad measure for the best goal GK award.”

Lwandile says Williams already won the award:

“The question is, can anyone make five clean sheets to surpass him?”

M Jasz M is a Sundowns fan:

“Obvious. All we do is win this side.”

JTjikeu says Williams must thank his defence:

“Cleansheet because of having good defenders.”

Madute says Williams could have had more clean sheets:

“If it were not for Lunga at Sundowns, Rowen would have had 17 clean sheets.”

Phumlani Mkhulandle Mnguni says Williams does not deserve the award:

“Lol, Williams only does one save per game. He is never truly tested.”

Sivuyile Mavarha Foxwana backs Williams:

“Ronza needs one more clean sheet to get his guard of honour, and others are left with three games to end the season while Ronza has five games left.”

Mayaya Vbs is a fan:

“Yes, he deserves it. Golden Glove and Player of the season.”

Phumelele Gwababa is proud of Williams:

“A record fourth Goalkeeper of the Year Award for Ronza.”

Lehlohonolo Khumalo admires Williams:

“Willams is the best.”

Ronwen Williams stars in music video

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams starred in Focalistic’s new music video, ‘Pressure.’

The Bafana skipper starred alongside local athletes such as Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and Bok Damian Willemse.

