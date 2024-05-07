Rhulani Mokwena said if he had a better coach, he could have set the PSL alight as a professional footballer

The Mamelodi Sundowns, who has just won his fourth successive PSL title, said he was a ‘relatively good’ centre-back during his playing days.

Fans laud Mokwena as one of the best coaches in South Africa, while some fans voiced their doubts about his playing abilities

Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Rhulani Mokwena says he was a good centre-back. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Four-time PSL-winning coach Rhulani Mokwena said he could have been a professional footballer if he had a coach like himself.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach, who dedicated his fourth successive PSL title to club chairman Thlopie Motsepe, said he was a centre-back before his career on the sidelines.

Rhulani Mokwena said God had other plans for him

Mokwena talks about his playing days in the tweet below:

Speaking on the Radio 2000 show Game On, Mokwena admitted he had dreams of being a player but is glad he has found success as a coach, even though he fears losing his job daily.

Mokwena said:

“I was relatively good, and I tried to be the coach I needed to be at the time. But God had other plans, so it’s just to accept that I was redirected into a different direction and fulfil those objectives.”

Fans applaud coach Mokwena

Local football fans took to social media to express their admiration for Mokwena, while some doubted his playing abilities.

Jack Mokgotho has his doubts:

“Lier of note.”

Boitumelo InZane backs Mokwena:

“Rulani is the best coach of the season.”

Emmanuel Dube is a fan:

“Rhulani has done well.”

Matthew Nomatter Sithole admires Mowkena:

“Rhulani is the man.”

Jessica Ronny Bella showed her appreciation:

“I love your spirit, my coach.”

