Kaizer Chiefs could welcome a new striker after they edged ahead of Al Ahly to sign 26-year-old forward Luther Singh.

The striker, who plays for Serbian side FK Čukarički, was a target for Amakhosi in 2021 before he opted for a move to Danish side Copenhagen

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to say the forward will be welcomed with open arms at the Soweto club

Striker Luther Singh fancies a move to Kaizer Chiefs over Al Ahly.

Source: Getty Images

Luther Singh is nearing the exit door at Serbian side FK Čukarički and has reportedly chosen Kaizer Chiefs as his next club.

The 26-year-old, who scored three goals in 13 matches for Bafana, could be part of a new-look Chiefs side set to release six players at the end of the season.

Luther Singh has chosen Kaizer Chiefs

Singh has been linked to Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Singh prefers a switch to Soweto over a move to Egyptian side Al Ahly.

The source said:

“Actually, it is Kaizer Chiefs who are at the forefront of getting him. They have made contact with his representatives but nothing has been finalised yet, but things look good and promising.”

Amakhosi fans want Singh

Chiefs supporters took to social media to say they would welcome Singh to the club, which has set a deadline for naming a new coach for next season.

Karabo Makuwa backs Chiefs:

“Chiefs will bring him home.”

Mphaka Nombewu wants Singh:

“Come to Amakhosi. We need you.”

Samuel Manyama says Chiefs is the right move:

“Truly, Kaizer Chiefs is a big team.”

Justice Lekubu is a fan:

“Good player, that one.”

Dallas Khumalo supports the move:

“Please join Naturena.”

Kaizer Chiefs will honour Itumeleng Khune

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs will honour legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune on Saturday, 18 May 2024.

The goalkeeper’s contract at the club expires at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a 25-year stay.

