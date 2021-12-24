Magnus Carlsen: net worth, age, girlfriend, family, rating, titles, profiles
Magnus Carlsen is a Norwegian chess player who won the World Chess Championship at the age of 22, becoming the 2nd youngest victor worldwide. He was a natural at the game, reaching the Grandmaster status at the age of 13. He was also named the top player globally at just 19. He has regularly defended his #1 title over the years and continues to make his opponents sweat during tournaments.
Magnus Carlsen's IQ level sits at 190, and he has undoubtedly put his intellect to good use. Read on with Briefly to find out how many records this chess master has broken and the list of titles he holds already at just 31 years old.
Magnus Carlsen's profile and bio
- Full name: Sven Magnus Øen Carlsen
- Nickname: Magnus; Mozart of Chess
- Famous for: Norwegian chess Grandmaster
- Gender: Male
- Place of birth: Tønsberg Municipality, Norway
- Date of birth: 30 November 1990
- Zodiac: Sagittarius
- Magnus Carlsen's age: 31 in 2021
- Current residence: Tjuvholmen, Norway
- Nationality: Norweigian
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Magnus Carlsen's wife: None
- Girlfriend: Elisabet Lorentezen Djnee
- Children: None
- Parents: Henrik Albert Carlsen and Sigrun Øen
- Siblings: Ellen, Ingrid and Signe
- Height: 5’8″ (1.78m)
- Weight: 68 kg
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Brown
- School: Tartu State University
- Occupation: Professional Chess player
- Ranking: #1 in December 2021
- World Champion: 2013–present
- Title: Grandmaster (2004)
- Magnus Carlsen's net worth: $10 million in 2021
- Instagram: @magnus_carlsen
- Facebook: MagnusCarlsen
- Magnus Carlsen's Twitter: @MagnusCarlsen
- Magnus Carlsen's Twitch account: MagnusCarlsen
Meet Magnus Carlsen
Sven Magnus Øen Carlsen, better known by his middle name, Magnus, was welcomed into the world by his engineering parents, Sigrun Øen and Henrik Albert Carlsen, in Tønsberg, Vestfold, Norway. Born on 30 November 1990, he is the only brother to his three siblings, Ellen, Ingrid and Signe.
At a young age, he began to demonstrate a mental capacity that was above average. His father thought the game of chess would best improve his exceptional skills, and the youngster quickly became captivated.
When he was 8 years old, he began competing in chess competitions, taking home the prize on numerous occasions. After that, Carlsen's career became even more successful, and in 2010, Magnus Carlsen's FIDE (Fédération Internationale des Échecs) title of World's Best Player was announced.
Magnus Carlsen's love life
Magnus Carlsen's girlfriend is the fellow Norweigian Elisabet Lorentezen Djnee, and they have been romantically involved for almost two years now. The cute couple became Instagram officials in early 2020. The beautiful Elisabet is five years older than her genius boyfriend, and they are allegedly residing together after buying a 21 million NOK condo in Tjuvholmen.
Magnus Carlsen's chess games
Sven received worldwide recognition in 2004 when he came out undefeated at the Corus competition, and the youngster was given the nickname "Mozart of Chess" from his idol, Lubomir Kavalek.
He defeated the formidable Anatoly Karpov in 2004 and earned an even score with Garry Kasparov, the (then) top-rated player worldwide.
In 2004, he earned the Grandmaster title after finishing 2nd in the Dubai Open Chess Championship. He was the youngest player in the world to hold that title at the time.
In 2007, he participated in the Linares competition, which many consider "the Wimbledon of chess, " and Sven finished 2nd against top-ranked players.
That same year, he was victorious at the the International Biel Grandmaster Tournament, becoming the youngest player in history to dominate a category 18 competition. He shared the 1st place with Levon Aronian in the Corus chess tournament in 2008, becoming the youngest person to win a category 20 competition.
In 2009, he dominated the World Blitz Championship, and remained undefeated when playing the former champion Vladimir Kramnik, taking home the London Chess Classic Championship honours. In January 2010, FIDE ranked Sven the top player in the world.
In 2013, Sven played in the World Chess Championship. With a winning talley of 612–312, he was crowned the world chess champion, becoming the 2nd youngest player to accomplish so at the time (behind Kasparov).
Magnus Carlsen vs Ian Nepomniachtchi
In December 2021, Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen was victorious against Nepomniachtchito to win the 2021 FIDE World Chess Championship. As a result, Sven received 1.2 million euros while his opponent pocketed 800,000 euros. The final score was 7.5-3.5 to the Norweigian, and Magnus Carlsen's rating stayed at the number one position for 2021.
Magnus Carlsen broke boundaries as he set numerous records with his incredible skills in the art of chess. The Queen's Gambit should consider doing a spin-off series about this Norweigian genius, as he has made history and set a new standard to the game.
