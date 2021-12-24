Magnus Carlsen: net worth, age, girlfriend, family, rating, titles, profiles

Magnus Carlsen is a Norwegian chess player who won the World Chess Championship at the age of 22, becoming the 2nd youngest victor worldwide. He was a natural at the game, reaching the Grandmaster status at the age of 13. He was also named the top player globally at just 19. He has regularly defended his #1 title over the years and continues to make his opponents sweat during tournaments.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Magnusposes with the FIDE World Chess Championship trophy on December 12, 2021. - Carlsen retained his world chess title as he recorded a 4th win over the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi. Photo by AFP

Source: Getty Images

Magnus Carlsen's IQ level sits at 190, and he has undoubtedly put his intellect to good use. Read on with Briefly to find out how many records this chess master has broken and the list of titles he holds already at just 31 years old.

Magnus Carlsen's profile and bio

Full name: Sven Magnus Øen Carlsen

Sven Magnus Øen Carlsen Nickname: Magnus; Mozart of Chess

Magnus; Famous for: Norwegian chess Grandmaster

Norwegian chess Grandmaster Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Tønsberg Municipality, Norway

Tønsberg Municipality, Norway Date of birth: 30 November 1990

30 November 1990 Zodiac: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Magnus Carlsen's age: 31 in 2021

31 in 2021 Current residence: Tjuvholmen, Norway

Tjuvholmen, Norway Nationality: Norweigian

Norweigian Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Magnus Carlsen's wife: None

None Girlfriend: Elisabet Lorentezen Djnee

Elisabet Lorentezen Djnee Children: None

None Parents: Henrik Albert Carlsen and Sigrun Øen

Henrik Albert Carlsen and Sigrun Øen Siblings: Ellen, Ingrid and Signe

Ellen, Ingrid and Signe Height: 5’8″ (1.78m)

5’8″ (1.78m) Weight: 68 kg

68 kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Tartu State University

Tartu State University Occupation: Professional Chess player

Professional Chess player Ranking: #1 in December 2021

#1 in December 2021 World Champion: 2013–present

2013–present Title: Grandmaster (2004)

Grandmaster (2004) Magnus Carlsen's net worth: $10 million in 2021

$10 million in 2021 Instagram: @magnus_carlsen

@magnus_carlsen Facebook: MagnusCarlsen

MagnusCarlsen Magnus Carlsen's Twitter: @MagnusCarlsen

@MagnusCarlsen Magnus Carlsen's Twitch account: MagnusCarlsen

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

From Left: Reigning Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen, Actor, host Adrian Grenier and Chess GM Sergey Karjakin attend the World Chess Championship Match Opening Ceremony. Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Meet Magnus Carlsen

Sven Magnus Øen Carlsen, better known by his middle name, Magnus, was welcomed into the world by his engineering parents, Sigrun Øen and Henrik Albert Carlsen, in Tønsberg, Vestfold, Norway. Born on 30 November 1990, he is the only brother to his three siblings, Ellen, Ingrid and Signe.

At a young age, he began to demonstrate a mental capacity that was above average. His father thought the game of chess would best improve his exceptional skills, and the youngster quickly became captivated.

When he was 8 years old, he began competing in chess competitions, taking home the prize on numerous occasions. After that, Carlsen's career became even more successful, and in 2010, Magnus Carlsen's FIDE (Fédération Internationale des Échecs) title of World's Best Player was announced.

Sven's sisters (L-R) Ingrid Oen Carlsen and Signe Oen Carlsen. Photo by Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Magnus Carlsen's love life

Magnus Carlsen's girlfriend is the fellow Norweigian Elisabet Lorentezen Djnee, and they have been romantically involved for almost two years now. The cute couple became Instagram officials in early 2020. The beautiful Elisabet is five years older than her genius boyfriend, and they are allegedly residing together after buying a 21 million NOK condo in Tjuvholmen.

Magnus Carlsen's chess games

Sven received worldwide recognition in 2004 when he came out undefeated at the Corus competition, and the youngster was given the nickname "Mozart of Chess" from his idol, Lubomir Kavalek.

He defeated the formidable Anatoly Karpov in 2004 and earned an even score with Garry Kasparov, the (then) top-rated player worldwide.

Magnus Carlsen (R) of Norway competes against Fabiano Caruana of USA during the 83rd Tata Steel Chess Tournament in January 2021. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Source: Getty Images

In 2004, he earned the Grandmaster title after finishing 2nd in the Dubai Open Chess Championship. He was the youngest player in the world to hold that title at the time.

In 2007, he participated in the Linares competition, which many consider "the Wimbledon of chess, " and Sven finished 2nd against top-ranked players.

That same year, he was victorious at the the International Biel Grandmaster Tournament, becoming the youngest player in history to dominate a category 18 competition. He shared the 1st place with Levon Aronian in the Corus chess tournament in 2008, becoming the youngest person to win a category 20 competition.

Sven holds his winning trophy up after beating his opponent, American Fabiano Caruana, to regain his World Chess Championship title, on November 28, 2018 in London, England. Photo by Dan Kitwood

Source: Getty Images

In 2009, he dominated the World Blitz Championship, and remained undefeated when playing the former champion Vladimir Kramnik, taking home the London Chess Classic Championship honours. In January 2010, FIDE ranked Sven the top player in the world.

In 2013, Sven played in the World Chess Championship. With a winning talley of 612–312, he was crowned the world chess champion, becoming the 2nd youngest player to accomplish so at the time (behind Kasparov).

Magnus Carlsen vs Ian Nepomniachtchi

In December 2021, Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen was victorious against Nepomniachtchito to win the 2021 FIDE World Chess Championship. As a result, Sven received 1.2 million euros while his opponent pocketed 800,000 euros. The final score was 7.5-3.5 to the Norweigian, and Magnus Carlsen's rating stayed at the number one position for 2021.

Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen (L) and Russia's grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi compete during game 10 in the FIDE World Chess Championship Dubai 2021. Photo by Giuseppe Cacace

Source: Getty Images

Magnus Carlsen broke boundaries as he set numerous records with his incredible skills in the art of chess. The Queen's Gambit should consider doing a spin-off series about this Norweigian genius, as he has made history and set a new standard to the game.

READ ALSO: Ace Magashule's Chess Skills Shaded by Grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Garry Kasparov, a chess Grandmaster, recently revealed his thoughts on Ace Magashule's chess abilities.

In an image he uploaded on Twitter, the Russian player practically called Magashule out for attempting to perform an illegal move. Locals thought it was hilarious and were quick to share their opinions on Magashule's big flop; read on with Briefly for more insights.

Source: Briefly News