Abhimanyu Mishra has been celebrated for becoming the youngest chess grandmaster in history at the age of 12 years, four months and 25 days

The previous record-holder was Sergey Karjakin of Russia, who held the title at the age of 12 years and 7 months

Many social media users were impressed with Mishra's achievement and they commended him for such a feat

A 12-year-old boy identified as Abhimanyu Mishra has been celebrated on social media for being the youngest chess grandmaster in history.

The young boy from New Jersey, United States, was celebrated on Instagram by CNN for taking the record from Russia's Sergey Karjakin.

Abhimanyu Mishra has been hailed on social media. Photo credit: @cnn

He loves breaking record

According to a post by @cnn on Instagram, the young boy loves breaking records.

@cnn wrote:

"At just 12 years old, Abhimanyu Mishra from New Jersey is the youngest chess grandmaster in history, beating the previous record-holder, Hungary's (not correct) Sergey Karjakin, by a couple of months.

"Breaking records is something Mishra has become accustomed to. When he was just seven, he became the United States Chess Federation’s youngest Expert.⁠"

Mishra is hardworking

Grandmaster Magesh Panchanathan, one of the youngster's coaches, described Mishra as hardworking, adding that his father has been behind his success, Yahoo News reports.

He said:

“Abhi is one of the most hardworking kids I have ever seen. His work ethic comes directly from his dad Hemant who is one of the pillars behind his success.

"I have known Abhi since he was five years old, we have worked very hard in his game through the years. His main coach Arun has spent countless hours in his openings and his middle game to get him to the position that he is in now."

@pablo.escontol said:

"When other kids play fornite this kid become a grandmaster.... Respect."

@bengals.headline commented:

"At 12 years old i was trying to get used to being the smallest kid in my class and getting my first crush."

@deniska.pala said:

"Im 17, but I’ll break this record."

