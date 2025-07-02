South Africans recently remembered the late popular Amapiano artist Mpura

This was after an online user paid tribute and posted a picture of the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker

Many netizens also flooded the comment section with their messages in remembrance of the late star

Mzansi remembered the late Amapiano star Mpura. Image: @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

The death of Amapiano's popular Amapiano star Mpura hit a lot of his fans hard back in 2021, and it is still fresh to them every time they come across videos or pictures.

Recently, an online user @_Hybreed_ posted a framed picture of the late star who passed away alongside Kiler Kau and others in a tragic car accident in Rustenburg, North West and captioned it with a phrase Mpura liked to say whenever he started performing, "ishuu."

See the post below:

Netizens also pour in their tribute to late Mpura

Though it has been four years since the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker passed away, many netizens have also flooded the comment section with their tribute to the late star. Here's what they had to say below:

@kat_mseko said:

"His energy was everything."

@I_am_Bucie wrote:

"I only knew of him when he had passed away, and I enjoyed catching up on his videos, music, and he seemed like such a cool dude. God bless his soul."

@Xhanti_ka_Xhosa responded:

"Maaaan this man and that time period in Amapiano, we really lost now we left with abo Bathini Bona."

@BankBalanceZERO replied:

"Funny how I first heard the ISHU thing from Siz n Scoop way way back. @SizweDhlomo."

@Thapelo_SM commented:

"I follow a lot of baddies on Insta because of his bedtime stories tsa mesong."

@vivy_mk mentioned:

"Yoh Mpura, I was so hurt it was like we knew each other."

@ZazuB stated:

"This guy had insane energy. You could tell that he was a pleasure to be around."

@Mbense_ shared:

"He's death ruined the bag for a lot of gents, he was like the link yolova..."

What happened to Mpura?

Mpura fans in South Africa were in mourning over the rising amapiano sensation in 2021. He passed away in a car accident while with Killer Kau in the North West. Fans have continuously remembered Mpura and Killer Kau, as many reflected on their potential in music after their passing. Karabo Forbes spoke out about how badly Mpura's passing affected him.

He said the car accident took his friend and robbed him of his means of income. Karabo detailed that he had to start all over again, and many felt sorry for him.

Busta 929 shared a post paying tribute to his friend Mpura, and many joined in to reminisce. One of Mpura's biggest hits was Umsebenzi Wethu with Busta 929 featuring several artists, including Mr JazziQ.

To show devotion to his late friend, Mr JazziQ got a tattoo in his honour. After Mpura passed away, Sir Trill vowed he would give royalties to Mpura's name for their collaborations. People were touched by his generosity and left messages praising him for not taking advantage of Mpura's estate.

Mpura's brother speaks out about his death

Briefly News previously reported that after two years and six months since one of amapiano’s promising singers left us, Mpura’s brother has broken his silence regarding his brother’s passing.

Kagiso Stuurman, the brother of the late Mpura, was featured in an interview on a YouTube podcast hosted by Hazel Mahazard. A clip from the interview where Kagiso spoke about the tragic car accident has circulated online. Although many believe that Mpura’s legacy should live on, they say this interview was unnecessary.

