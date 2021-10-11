Lady Du Pays Tribute to Killer Kau and Mpura on New Song: "I Felt the Lyrics"

Amapiano vocalist and DJ Lady Du has paid homage to her late music industry peers Mpura and Killer Kau

The stunner is about to drop a hot tune dedicated to the late yanos artists who passed away in an accident a few weeks back

Lady Du took to social media and dropped the snippet of the Amapiano track she's about to drop in a few days time

Lady Du has dropped a snippet of her fire upcoming track dedicated to her late Amapiano peers Mpura and Killer Kau. In the song, the stunner is paying tribute to the late stars who passed on in a car accident a few months back.

Lady Du has dedicated her new song to Killer Kau and Mpura.

Source: Instagram

The star shared the lyrics of her fire verse along with the snippet of the new track. She mentioned that she cried like a baby when she recorded the song honouring her late friends, Mpura and Killer Kau.

Many of her fans took to her timeline on Instagram to urge her to drop the track soon. Lady Du captioned her post:

"Ay I cried like a baby."

Check out some of the comments below from some of Du's fans who are vibing with her new jam.

@iitskeen said:

"O star sister... nothing more, nothing less."

malebza_malaptop wrote:

"Eish sisters, I bet our brothers in heaven are smiling down on you, this song though."

mpumii.ey wrote:

"You need to drop this."

thaowoodsrepublik commented:

"Iyooooooo!!!! Duzaaaa this one is personal."

nocandalonwabo added:

"Ey sis Du hayi this one is fire. I felt the lyrics even though its just a snippet. Real lyrics and your reality but we also relate fully with the death that took us all by shock this year. Keep shining sis, you are the star that shines bright from Africa to the world."

Lady Du delivers emotional tribute at Mpura's funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du has shared that late Amapiano artist, Mpura, opened doors for her in the entertainment industry. The vocalist and yanos DJ was one of the speakers at Mpura's funeral service in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 17 August.

She told mourners that she was just sitting in studio when Mpura invited her to the mic. At the time, Mpura, whose real name is Mongezi Stuurman, and other yanos artists were recording his smash hit, Umsebenzi Wethu.

According to ZAlebs, Lady Du was crying when she recorded her verse on Umsebenzi Wethu. When Mpura noticed that she was emotional, he then gave her money to take care of her baby. The star went on to speak about how Mpura wanted to leave a legacy for his mother and family.

