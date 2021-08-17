Lady Du delivered an emotional tribute to her friend and industry peer Mpura during his funeral on Tuesday

The yanos vocalist shared that Mpura gave her an opportunity to sing on Umsebenzi Wethu when she was just hanging around in the studio

The star also told mourners that Mpura wanted to leave a legacy for his family, especially his mother

Lady Du has shared that late Amapiano artist, Mpura, opened doors for her in the entertainment industry.

The vocalist and yanos DJ was one of the speakers at Mpura's funeral service in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 17 August. She told mourners that she was just sitting in studio when Mpura invited her to the mic.

Lady Du delivered an emotional tribute at Mpura's funeral. Image: @ladydu_sa, @mpura_mpura

At the time, Mpura, whose real name is Mongezi Stuurman, and other yanos artists were recording his smash hit, Umsebenzi Wethu.

"At that time I was depressed, I wasn't in a good space. I said to Mpura I can't sing."

According to ZAlebs, Lady Du was crying when she recorded her verse on Umsebenzi Wethu. When Mpura noticed that she was emotional, he then gave her money to take care of her baby.

The star went on to speak about how Mpura wanted to leave a legacy for his mother and family.

