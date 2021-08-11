Lady Du took to social media on Tuesday, 10 August to share the screenshots of her last texts with Mpura

The Amapinao vocalist told Mpura to pray during their conversation on WhatsApp before his death

Mpura, Killer Kau and three others who were travelling with them passed away when their car was involved in a fatal accident recently

Lady Du is not taking the news of her friends and industry mates, Mpura and Killer Kau's deaths, well. The Amapiano vocalist had a close relationship with Mpura.

The star took to social media recently to share the screenshots of her last conversation with the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker. As if she knew what was about to happen to him, Lady Du encouraged Mpura to pray.

Lady Du has shared the last texts between herself and Mpura. Image: @ladydu_sa, @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

In the screenshots she posted on Instagram, she asked the yanos artist to pray after he excitedly said they were taking over the music industry this year. Lady Du said she and Mpura fought and loved each other like siblings.

She also revealed what they had planned for the coming weekend. According to ZAlebs, the stunner added:

"Yhoooo kubhlungu (it hurts) @mpura_mpura plans for the weekend, we wanted to surprise gogo by performing together on her set."

Some Instagram users suggested that Lady Du might have predicted Mpura's death. Check out what they said below:

phi.woah_m said:

"You might have predicted his death without realising."

barlowdlaminimbali wrote:

"It was God's will my sister kuzolunga sis wam, sometimes God's timing is not right eish. As a supporter, nathi sibuhlungu sis wam kuzolunga sisi just be strong."

africanchilditspossible_ said:

"Yoh, you told him to pray. It's like you saw something."

buhley_sgegede added:

"The way you were telling him 'please pray'... God was giving you a sign but you just couldn't understand."

Fans appreciate Mpura's contribution to Amapiano

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi music lovers took to social media to appreciate Mpura for his contribution in the Amapiano genre. The star and fellow artist Killer Kau passed away in a tragic accident recently.

Mpura gave Mzansi one of the biggest Amapiano tunes, Umsebenzi Wethu. He worked with Reece, Zuma and Busta 929 on the dance-floor filler.

When the news of his death surfaced on social media, the track's name trended as peeps shared their thoughts on the yanos hit. Tweeps appreciated Mpura for his role in growing the genre and keeping them dancing amid the pandemic. He also features on DJ Maphorisa's new hit, Izolo.

Source: Briefly.co.za