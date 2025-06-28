Connie Ferguson's daughter Alicia Ferguson recently posted a TikTok video of herself enjoying an amapiano song

The daughter of media mmogul Connie Ferguson and her late husband Shona captured South Africans' attention with her dancing abilities

Fans of the Ferguson family could not help but notice the large home where Alicia Ferguson did her amapiano dance routine

Connie Ferguson's younger daughter Alicia went viral for her dancing skills recently in a video posted on 27 June 2025. Alicia Ferguson is no stranger to showing her dance talent as she has gone viral several times on her TikTok with her sense of rhythm.

Connie Ferguson's daughter Alicia Ferguson's TikTok video dancing at home left people in awe of the Ferguson mansion. Image: Gallo Images / Getty Images / @alicia.ferguson.

Source: UGC

In the recent video of her dance moves Alicia Ferguson also received compliemnts on the stunning background she filmed to the video in. Alicia's looks also reminded people of her late father actor Shona Ferguson.

A video posted on TikTok by @alicia.ferguson_ earned lots of praise for the effortless amapiano moves she flexed. Alcia did some fancy footwork to a TikTok viral beat. Connie's daughter delivered to the dance performance while standing in a foyer with a staircase towering over. At the end of the video she did the final move with her nephew, Ro.

Connie Ferguson's bond with daughters

Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson once put on her dancing shoes for her oldest daughter, Lesedi, and Alicia. The trio bust some move to participate in a viral dance challenge. South Africans gushed over the trio's dancing skills as they moved in flawless unison.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Connie regularly dances with her girls leaving Mzansi gushing over her stunning family. Many often remark on how much Connie's daughters resemble Shona Ferguson who passed away from COVD-19 complications in 2021. South Africans mourned the beloved actor and Connie has continued to pay her respects to him on special occasions. In 2025, online users revived an old viedo of Shona declaring his love for Connie.

Connie and her late husband Shona Ferguson were a beloved power couple. Image: @connieferguson

Source: Instagram

SA applauds Alicia Ferguson'S MOVES

Many people felt that Connie Ferguson's daughter had a striking resemblance to her late father Shona with some calling her his twin in the comments. Others remarked on how mAssive the home where she did her dance video in looked. Watch Alicia's latest dance video and peeps' comments below:

🦋Don-leighdom🦋 said:

"Uhlala eMall?😭✋🏽"

zinhlesithole770 added:

"Uhlala emall ntombi🥰"

Mimi♈️ added:

"This is how I pictured Karabo’s house would look in real life."

Tau gushed:

"Bana ba Abuti Shona ❤️"

user60003715369297 gushed:

"uGirl ofana nobaba wakhe 🥰"

Lindiwe gushed:

"Photocopy ☺️"

SA shows love to Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Motsunyane

Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson's daughter is officially a mother of two, and recently shared how she manages her time with her little cub.

Through a partnership with Phillips, she shared how their electronic steriliser and breast pump have been game-changers to help make life easier for her while she focuses on being the best mom she can be.

Mzansi congratulated Lesedi on her newborn and praised her efforts in making motherhood work for her and her son

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News